GTF Technologies Achieves 2026 Premier Partner Status in Google Partners Program

SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30: GTF Technologies, a Noida-based full-service digital marketing agency, has achieved 2026 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program.

GTF Technologies' team of experts delivers strategic digital media planning, branding, creative communication, website development, lead generation, and performance-driven campaigns exclusively for real estate brands across India -- spanning residential, commercial, luxury, retail, and NRI-focused projects. Explore the full range of services at gtftechnologies.com.

Satish Singh, Proprietor, GTF Technologies stated: Being recognised as a 2026 Google Premier Partner is a proud milestone for our entire team at GTF Technologies. It reflects our commitment to delivering measurable results for our clients and staying at the forefront of digital advertising. This recognition motivates us to continue raising the bar for performance and innovation in everything we do."

WHAT THIS MEANS

In February, Google recognised the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the Google Partners program. GTF Technologies has been named a 2026 Premier Partner, which means:

- They are among the top 3% of Google Partners participants in their respective countries, signalling their leading expertise in Google Ads, as well as their ability to forge new client relationships and support their clients' growth.

- They are listed on the Google Partners directory, which helps potential clients find top Premier Partners like GTF Technologies on their own dedicated page.

- They receive exclusive benefits that promote client growth and success with Google Ads.

ABOUT GOOGLE PARTNERS

The Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

ABOUT GTF TECHNOLOGIES

GTF Technologies is a digital-first creative and performance marketing agency specialising in the real estate sector. Established in 2008, the company helps real estate brands grow through strategic digital media planning, branding, creative communication, website development, lead generation, and performance-driven campaigns. With office presence across Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, GTF Technologies serves developers across India with strong industry understanding and experience across residential, commercial, luxury, retail, and NRI-focused real estate projects. The company combines strategy, creativity, technology, and data analytics to deliver measurable visibility, quality leads, and business growth for real estate brands.

MEDIA CONTACT

GTF Technologies

3rd Floor, Plot No. D5-6, Sector 3, Noida, Uttar Pradesh - 201301

Email: hello@gtftechnologies.com

Phone: +91 99539 17978

Branches: NCR I Mumbai I Pune I Bengaluru I Hyderabad

For more information, please visit: http://gtftechnologies.com

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