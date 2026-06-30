Over 3.55 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the release of the AP EAMCET results 2026 throughout Andhra Pradesh. The AP EAMCET 2026 exams were held by JNTU Kakinada between May 12 and May 20, 2026.

Higher education officials had to wait for the completion of the Class 12 Intermediate advanced supplemental evaluation, which caused the AP EAMCET result date to be postponed from its original June 1 date.

Students awaiting the latest AP EAPCET result 2026 date and time update should anticipate the official rank cards to release today.

AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2026 Dates

· AP EAMCET 2026 Official Notification Release- February 3, 2026

· Start of AP EAMCET 2026 Online Application- February 4, 2026

· Deadline to apply for AP EAMCET 2026 (Without Late Fee) - March 24, 2026

· AP EAMCET 2026 Application Correction Window- April 11 to April 13, 2026

· AP EAMCET 2026 Admit Card OUT- April 28, 2026

· AP EAMCET 2026 Engineering Exam Dates- May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18, 2026

· AP EAMCET 2026 Agriculture & Pharmacy Exam Dates- May 19 and May 20, 2026

· AP EAMCET 2026 Preliminary Answer Key Release- May 25, 2026

· Last Date to Raise Objections- May 27, 2026

· Official Result & Rank Card Release- June 30, 2026 (Expected tomorrow)

ALSO READ: AP EAMCET result 2026 expected today: Check release time and latest updates · Counselling Registration commencement- July 2026 (Tentative).

How to check the AP EAMCET 2026 results?

· Visit the official state website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

· Find the 'Result' link by clicking the AP EAMCET Result 2026 link on the homepage.

· Fill in the credentials like registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

· Submit your details into the respective login fields and press submit to view your subject scores.

· Open and save the comprehensive AP EAMCET Results 2026 rank card for your records.

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 to be out soon on official website · Qualified candidates can now prepare for document verification and web counselling options beginning next month.

AP EAMCET 2026 Result: Minimum qualifying marks

To be eligible for evaluation, candidates in the general (open category) must receive at least 25% marks. Out of a potential 160 marks, this translates to a minimum score of 40.

According to APSCHE norms, individuals from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) backgrounds are not required to meet the minimum qualifying score for rank determination.

AP EAMCET 2026 Results: What's next?

The online counselling process for qualified students applying to colleges will start after the results are announced. Qualified applicants must first download their rank certificates from the APSCHE website to take part.

A specific portal window was previously made available by the council for AP EAMCET candidates to enter their Class 10+2 scores. The process is broken down step-by-step as follows:

· Registration & Fee Payment: Candidates must register online and pay the required counselling fee.

· Document Verification: After registration, candidates should have their documents verified

ALSO READ: IIMA Ventures launches AI residency programme for student entrepreneurs · Web Options Entry: Once verified, candidates can choose and lock their preferred engineering and pharmacy colleges based on their ranks

· Seat Allotment: After that, seats will be assigned appropriately. In order to confirm their enrolment, candidates who are accepted into the college of their choice must pay the admission costs.