Gupshup expands workforce by 20 per cent to meet surging global demand for Conversational AI

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ San Francisco (California) [US], August 12: Gupshup, the world's leading Conversational Experience Cloud is witnessing solid demand for its Conversational AI solutions in India and international markets. To fuel this growth, the company undertook accelerated hiring in FY24, growing its workforce by 20% to 1400 people. The hires will support Gupshup's growth and expansion across India, Latin America, Middle East, SEA, Africa and Europe. Additionally, the company made several senior level hires across Marketing, GTM (Go-To-Market), Engineering and Solutions. Already a profitable unicorn, Gupshup saw 40% YoY growth last year driven by brands' escalating demand to engage customers through conversational advertising, marketing, and support on messaging channels.

"At Gupshup, we are on an incredible growth journey fueled by the insatiable demand for conversational AI solutions across the globe," said Madhuri Nandgaonkar, VP - HR, Gupshup. "As we continue to expand our footprint globally, we are actively seeking top talent across engineering, product development, marketing, and customer support roles to drive this conversational revolution. Our people are our greatest asset, and we are committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce that can unlock massive value for our customers through innovative conversational experiences."

While India has been a primary market for Gupshup, geographies like Latin America, Middle East, APAC, Africa and Europe have emerged as key growth drivers for the company over the last 3 years. The demand for Gen AI powered conversational experiences globally has seen the company double its team size in Brazil and ramp up hiring efforts in China, the GCC region, Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey. In FY25, the company aims to boost its engineering and Go-To-Market (GTM) teams, followed by product development and customer support, across India and other geographies.

The number of talented women joining Gupshup is on the rise, especially in India. This year, the company saw a 15% increase in women in senior leadership positions. The company hired 22% women employees and 33% women interns as part of its internship program.

Being a global leader, the company fosters a rich tapestry of diversity, actively embracing and celebrating cultures from across its multinational workforce, driving innovation and inclusive growth. Gupshup's Conversational AI chatbots are not just delighting customers, but are also enhancing employee engagement internally. From employee onboarding, availing leaves to performance reviews, the Gupshup chatbot offers round-the-clock support to employees across locations. Through innovative HR engagement practices and a culture of 'Mandatory Fun', the company has consistently seen a high employee engagement score.

Gupshup has doubled its customer base in several of the international markets and works with leading global brands including, L'Oreal, P & G, Grupo Carso, GoJek, Nestle, Petromin, and Netflix among others. Earlier this year, it further expanded its product suite with the launch of Conversation Cloud - a comprehensive suite of SaaS tools aimed at revolutionizing customer experience management for brands.

For more details, please visit www.gupshup.io.

Media Contact:

Vandana Vats

Vandana.v@gupshup.io

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2479700/Gupshup_Technologies.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2182479/Gupshup_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)