Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's AOL-SSIAST Rewa Model Farm Project Strengthens Natural Farming in Madhya Pradesh

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 30: The Rewa Model Farm Project marked a significant milestone for the advancement of Natural Farming in Madhya Pradesh with its successful inauguration at Basaman Mama Gaushansh Vanyavihar near Semaria in Rewa district.

The project was inaugurated in the august presence of Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Mohan Yadav, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Rajendra Shukla, and Chairman of the Sri Sri Institute of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Trust Shri Prasana Prabhu. The occasion reflected strong institutional commitment towards promoting Natural Farming as a sustainable and farmer-centric agricultural approach in the state.

Developed by Art of Living's Sri Sri Institute of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Trust in collaboration with Basaman Mama Gaushansh Vanyavihar and the Government of Madhya Pradesh, and inspired by the vision of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Rewa Model Farm has been established as a live demonstration and training centre for Natural Farming. The project showcases practical, low-cost, and scalable farming practices suitable for small and marginal farmers.

Spread across approximately 2.5 to 3 acres, the Rewa Model Farm functions as a working, field-based model rather than a conceptual pilot. The entire plot was developed in a very short period of time due to the dedication, discipline, and sustained efforts of AOL-SSIAST volunteers. Volunteers worked tirelessly on the ground, from land preparation and layout planning to plantation, input preparation, and infrastructure support, often contributing long hours with a strong sense of ownership and service. Their disciplined teamwork and commitment played a critical role in translating the vision of the model farm into a fully functional reality within a limited timeframe.

During the inauguration, Chairman Shri Prasana Prabhu guided the dignitaries through the various components of the farm, explaining how the integrated systems operate and how farmers can replicate these practices on their own land.

A key highlight of the project is the multilayer farming system, which enables cultivation of multiple crops at different levels within the same plot. This optimises land use, reduces risk through diversification, and is designed to enhance farmers' income by over five times compared to conventional single-crop farming.

The Rewa Model Farm also includes dedicated horticulture and medicinal plant plots. Fruit-bearing saplings, vegetables, and medicinal species have been planted using Natural Farming methods, creating additional income opportunities while supporting nutrition and long-term sustainability.

Another important feature inaugurated was the Bio Input Centre, which focuses on preparing natural inputs such as Jeevamrut and Ghanajeevamrut using desi cow dung and cow urine. These inputs enhance soil microbial activity, improve soil structure, and restore long-term soil fertility, while reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers and external inputs.

AOL-SSIAST has been working in the field of Natural Farming for over 17 years and has trained more than three million farmers across India. The Rewa Model Farm builds on this experience and serves as a structured training and demonstration hub, where farmers learn through direct observation and hands-on engagement in soil health management, crop planning, natural pest control, and bio-input preparation.

Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision of working in harmony with nature, the Rewa Model Farm reflects the belief that sustainable agriculture strengthens farmer self-reliance, village economies, and long-term rural resilience.

The Rewa Model Farm Project now stands as a practical and replicable model for Natural Farming in Madhya Pradesh and beyond, offering a clear roadmap for sustainable and inclusive agricultural development.

Donate Now | Support Sustainable Agriculture

Your contribution helps empower farmers, revive indigenous seed systems, and scale Natural Farming across India. Together, we can nurture the soil, strengthen rural livelihoods, and build a healthier future for generations to come.

Donate now: ssiast.artofliving.org/donate

Founded in 2009 under the vision of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Art of Living's Sri Sri Institute of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Trust is a pioneering force in India's sustainable agriculture movement. AOL-SSIAST has trained over 3 million farmers across 24 states in Natural Farming practices and empowered 1.15 lakh farmers in suicide-prone districts. With a strong network of 2,300+ certified trainers, AOL-SSIAST has transformed over 5,56,000 acres into climate-resilient, chemical-free farmland. Its holistic work spans farmer training, seed banks, Goshalas, afforestation, and regenerative agri-models - driving a future-ready, farmer-centric, and environmentally sustainable India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)