GV Kumar Group Announces the Launch of its Next-Generation Cybersecurity Technology Solution and services - GRIFFENDO

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: The GV Kumar Group, a global technology organization with over 25 years of leadership in Telecom technologies, network monitoring & operations and enterprise IT services, today announced the launch of Griffendo, a new cybersecurity solution and services under its subsidiary SOARG. Griffendo is a next-generation Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), dedicated to safeguarding businesses with Cybersecurity & Cyber Resilience protection, 24x7 monitoring, AI-driven analytics, and rapid incident response.

As cyber threats grow in frequency, sophistication, and cost, organizations can no longer rely on traditional defenses. The average breach now exceeds a cost of $4.5 million, exposing sensitive data and causing financial, reputational, and regulatory damage. Attackers armed with ransomware-as-a-service, AI-powered exploits, and nation-state tactics are forcing enterprises of all sizes to adopt continuous, proactive, and intelligence-led defense. Griffendo was built to meet this need.

Griffendo carries forward the operational excellence of the GV Kumar Group, which has designed and managed large-scale Network Operations Centers (NOCs) for global telecom operators for more than two decades. That same expertise in round-the-clock monitoring, incident response, and resilience now forms the backbone of Griffendo's Security Operations Centers (SOCs).

Griffendo is not just for large corporations but has also been designed for SMEs and MSMEs worldwide who also increasingly require enterprise-grade cybersecurity and cyber resilience protection at a predictable cost and a solution that particularly grows with them as they grow.

"The launch of Griffendo reflects our commitment to protecting businesses in an era where digital trust is critical," said Armaan G Kumar , Co-Founder of Griffendo and Group Executive Director . "Griffendo is a state of the art Next - Gen AI Enabled Cybersecurity solution that offers not just Cyber security but a full scale Cyber Resilience."

With a clear vision to secure enterprises worldwide, Griffendo, which will operate as a division of group company SOARG Consultancy Services (P) Ltd (www.soarg.com) is targeting 500+ customers globally, delivering solutions through a growing network of sales and strategic partners. By combining local expertise with global reach, Griffendo aims to establish itself as a trusted cybersecurity partner across industries and geographies.

For more information, visit griffendo.com or reach out to our team at contact@griffendo.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)