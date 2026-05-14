Gyproc India Successfully Concludes Second Edition of 'Beyond Dimensions' Design Challenge

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Gyproc India successfully concluded the second edition of its flagship national design challenge, 'Beyond Dimensions with Gyproc,' reinforcing its commitment to nurturing future architects and interior designers through innovation-led learning and future-ready construction practices. Building on the success of the inaugural edition, this year's challenge received over 750 entries and 200+ case submissions from architecture and interior design institutions across India, bringing together young creative minds to reimagine smarter and more responsible built spaces.

Designed to strengthen industry-academia collaboration, the platform encouraged students to explore innovative applications of drywalls in modern construction solutions while showcasing their creativity and technical understanding before industry leaders.

The competition culminated in a grand finale in Mumbai, where finalist teams presented their concepts to an esteemed jury comprising:

- Ar. Alpa Shikre, Principal, Interior Design (LEED), SSA Architects, Mumbai

- Israel Gnanaraj, Managing Director, Design Collaborative, Pondicherry

- Ar. Jatinder Malhotra, Director, Genesis, Delhi

- Ar. Soumitra Majumder, Founder & Principal Architect, Utopiaan, Kolkata

- Shailee Goswami, Tech Lead -Building Science RCD, Saint-Gobain Research India, Bengaluru

The winning teams will receive exclusive industry exposure opportunities, including international visits and certification programs focused on green building and contemporary design practices.

- Winners--Shreyas Gharge (IES-Indian Education Society of Architecture) and Priyal Kadam (Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture, Mumbai)

- 1st Runners-Up - Durgah Harinarayanan and Atharva Chavan (Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture, Mumbai)

- 2nd Runners-Up - Joyce Sweety S and Monika Kumar (P.S.G. Institute of Architecture and Planning, Coimbatore)

Speaking at the finale, Sudeep Kolte, Managing Director, Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd, Gyproc Business, said, "The second edition of 'Beyond Dimensions' reflects the growing focus among young designers on innovation-led and responsible built environments aligned with Saint-Gobain's 2050 sustainability agenda."

Shashank Sharma, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd, Gyproc Business, added, "Beyond Dimensions' has evolved into a meaningful platform encouraging young professionals to challenge conventional thinking and explore innovative applications of drywalls in modern construction technologies.

To learn more about Gyproc India's sustainable solutions and future initiatives, https://www.gyproc.in.

About Saint-Gobain Group

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction, and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME" with EUR46.5 billion in sales in 2025, a workforce of 162,000+ employees, and locations in 80+ countries committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

For more information about Saint-Gobain India, visit www.saint-gobain.co.in

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