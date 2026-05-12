Häfele India Digitises FTL Procurement with Traqo's Structured RFQ Platform

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 12: Häfele India, a subsidiary of the global leader in furniture fittings and architectural hardware, has partnered with Traqo to transform its Full Truck Load (FTL) procurement process through a structured, RFQ-led digital platform. The initiative marks a shift from manual and fragmented tendering to a more transparent and data-driven approach to freight procurement.

"Our FTL procurement used to be highly manual with no proper rate comparison and inconsistent pricing across routes. Traqo's RFQ solution has completely changed the game by introducing structured competitive bidding, full transparency, and a clear audit trail. We are now able to secure better rates while maintaining strong vendor relationships."

--Mr. Krishna Kumar Singh, Director- Supply Chain Management, Häfele South Asia

What the Rollout Covers

Traqo has transformed Häfele's FTL procurement workflow through a structured RFQ framework. Key changes after implementation are:

Before Traqo Implementation

* Heavy reliance on manual communication calling and negotiating with transporters individually

* Inconsistent pricing for the same routes with no standardized benchmark

* Poor vendor performance evaluation and limited ability to identify reliable transporters

* Missed opportunities for cost optimisation due to absence of competitive bidding

After Traqo Implementation

* Cost Optimization: Multiple transporters submit quotations for each lane, enabling selection of the most competitive pricing through healthy competition

* Enhanced Price Transparency: Standardized quoting allows side-by-side comparison and eliminates pricing ambiguity

* Fair Vendor Selection: Equal opportunity for all transporters with reduced dependency on limited vendors

* Improved Negotiation Power: Multiple quotes strengthen leverage for re-negotiation and potential transition to auctions

* Comprehensive Documentation: Full digital audit trail of vendor responses, selections, and pricing decisions for compliance and analysis

* Vendor Performance Tracking: Ongoing evaluation based on price competitiveness, service quality, and delivery performance

"It has been a pleasure working with the Häfele team on their procurement transformation. The shift to Traqo's RFQ system has brought much-needed transparency and competitiveness to their FTL tenders. We appreciate their vision in adopting a scalable solution that delivers both cost efficiency and better vendor management."

-- Vaibhav Kumar, CTO & Co-Founder at Traqo said.

About the Customer Company

Häfele India is the Indian subsidiary of Häfele Group, a German global leader in furniture fittings and architectural hardware since 1923. With a strong presence across India, the company provides innovative solutions for kitchens, wardrobes, bathrooms, and interior spaces. Häfele combines German engineering with local market understanding to deliver high-quality products and services to residential and commercial customers nationwide.

Visit: https://www.hafeleindia.com/

About Traqo

Traqo is a complete freight booking-to-billing platform and digital command center, Traqo connects shippers, transporters, manufacturers, and logistics providers on one neutral, no-code SaaS ecosystem covering full-truckload, part-truckload, and container movements. Using SIM-based tracking, APIs, and automation (no hardware needed), it delivers end-to-end visibility across road, rail, and ocean freight.

Mukesh Deogune, CEO & Co-Founder -

"We're starting with full truckload, part truckload, and EXIM logistics but the destination is the entire global logistics ecosystem. Manufacturers deserve one platform for every logistics need, not a patchwork of solutions. We're building that platform: geography-agnostic, AI-native, and flexible enough to bring every piece of the supply chain under one roof."

Visit https://www.traqo.io/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)