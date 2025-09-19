Happyon Launches Gandhinagar Centre, Adding More Smiles to Childhood

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 19: Happyon, the beloved hub of fun, learning, and play for children, has officially opened its brand-new centre in Gandhinagar. The grand launch was inaugurated by Shri Miraben Patel, Hon'ble Mayor of Gandhinagar, marking a joyful milestone for the community.

The first day of the launch was nothing short of a celebration, with over 200 guests witnessing the event. Families, children, and well-wishers gathered to experience the vibrant world of Happyon, filled with activities designed to nurture creativity, joy, and togetherness.

A special highlight of Happyon is its gadget-free play area, thoughtfully created to encourage children to engage in physical activities, imaginative play, and social interactions without the distractions of screens. In today's digital age, such spaces are vital for promoting healthier lifestyles, building stronger peer connections, enhancing creativity, and supporting overall emotional and physical development.

With the Gandhinagar centre now open, Happyon continues its mission of creating safe, engaging, and memorable spaces where childhood is celebrated and cherished.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)