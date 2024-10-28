Harfun revolutionises the way people work and travel

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: Harfun, the pioneer of men's workwear in India, has successfully concluded a travel campaign, #MilesAheadInEveryThread. The campaign highlighted travellers' challenges and positioned Harfun clothes as an innovative and effective solution. The campaign featured collaborations with two prominent social media icons and a captivating DVC with renowned cricket commentator Jatin Sapru. The main campaign video went live on 27 Sep 2024, during World Tourism Day.

#MilesAheadInEveryThread aimed to showcase how Harfun's workwear goes beyond the traditional office setting, offering versatile and comfortable solutions for modern corporate travellers. The social media icons shared their experiences through engaging content and demonstrated how Harfun's products addressed common travel pain points.

Key Highlights of the Campaign:

Collaborations: Harfun collaborated with Escape to Landscapes, a prominent travelling couple; and Rohan and Richa Shahi, photography SMEs, to create authentic and relatable content.

DVC with Jatin Sapru: A captivating DVC featuring Jatin Sapru brought the campaign to life, showcasing the versatility and durability of Harfun's workwear.

Highlighting the fabric technology: Harfun uses advanced fabric technology that they build in-house to imbue their clothes with advanced features like wrinkle-resistance, anti-odour and moisture-wicking properties, 4-way stretchable fabric etc. They have developed proprietary technologies like 6X SmartTech°, IQ° Tech, Advanced ZeroSweat° Tech etc.

Addressing Travel Challenges: The campaign focused on solving problems such as packing efficiently, staying comfortable during long journeys, and looking professional in various settings.

Product Showcase: Harfun's innovative features that ease long travel hours, including wrinkle resistance, 4-way stretchability, ultralight and breathable fabric, and moisture-wicking and anti-odour tech, were highlighted throughout the campaign.

Saurabh Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, spoke about the campaign, "When we created the WorkWear category and then changed it completely into WorkWear 2.0, we knew the audience we were targeting. These are people who are not bound by their 9 to 5. They achieve more, they work more, they travel more. And they can't afford to compromise on the way they present themselves. With our clothes, we have made it easier than ever before for them to travel on the clock, round the clock and do more, everyday."

#MilesAheadInEveryThread was a resounding success, reaching a wide audience and generating significant engagement and acquisitions. Harfun's commitment to providing high-quality, versatile workwear has resonated with travellers and professionals alike.

Check out the captivating video featuring Jatin Sapru here: Harfun X Jatin Sapru

About Harfun

Harfun is a scientific men's workwear brand on a mission to replace the stiff and uncomfortable formals with performance-driven WorkWear 2.0. Our proprietary technologies create intelligent features like stretchability, wrinkle resistance, SPF protection, ultralight weight etc. All this translates to versatile clothes that go way beyond your regular workday. We believe that workwear shouldn't be a sacrifice - it should empower professionals to move freely, perform at their peak, and feel confident throughout the workday.

