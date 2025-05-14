Harleen Kaur and ACT HUMANE: A Crusade for Compassion, Community Upliftment, and Empowering the Marginalized

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: In a world where power often comes with privilege, Harleen Kaur is a shining example of purpose, perseverance, and philanthropy. The Finance Director at Jujhar Group, an accomplished law graduate, and a leader with cerebral palsy, Harleen has defied every limitation society tried to place on her. But what truly sets her apart is not just her corporate acumen or legal expertise; it's her relentless drive to uplift communities through her non-profit initiative, ACT HUMANE.

Founded with the mission to empower the underrepresented, ACT HUMANE has grown into one of North India's most impactful grassroots NGOs. Focused on health, disability rights, education, women's empowerment, and environmental sustainability, the organization is an embodiment of Harleen's belief that every individual, regardless of ability or background, deserves dignity, opportunity, and hope.

From Personal Struggles to Collective Impact

Harleen's personal journey is both humbling and awe-inspiring. Living with cerebral palsy, she experienced firsthand the systemic neglect and social barriers faced by differently-abled individuals. Yet, rather than letting it define her, she used her experience to deepen her empathy and sharpen her resolve.

"Being differently abled gave me a different lens--a sharper understanding of what truly matters. I wanted to create a bridge between the privileged and the underserved. ACT HUMANE is that bridge," says Harleen.

Her passion found expression early on through volunteering, but ACT HUMANE was born from the realization that real change requires structure, consistency, and policy-level impact. Armed with compassion and corporate discipline, she laid the foundations of the NGO while still juggling board meetings and legal responsibilities at the Jujhar Group.

ACT HUMANE: A Force for Good

Under Harleen's leadership, ACT HUMANE has launched transformative initiatives:

-Disability Empowerment: Over 46 disability certificate camps organized, with nearly 2,200+ individuals receiving life-changing benefits, including pensions and sports gear. Success stories like para-athlete Shubham Wadhwa and the inspiring couple Ashwini and Shabana are a testament to the NGO's impact.

-Healthcare & CSR Collaborations: From emergency surgeries under Ayushman Bharat to crowd-funded medical aid, ACT HUMANE's health outreach saves lives--literally.

-Women's Health & Hygiene: By distributing sanitary products and educating women across rural regions, the NGO empowers women with both dignity and knowledge. Partnerships with Jan Aushadhi stores make access affordable and sustainable.

-Environmental Advocacy: Through Mission Hara Bhara, more than 50,000 trees have been planted, many geo-tagged for long-term tracking--an eco-conscious legacy in the making.

-Education & Livelihood Programs: Sewing centers for rural women, school adoptions for specially abled children, and awareness campaigns across Punjab are just a few ways ACT HUMANE builds capacity from the ground up.

-Disability-Friendly Public Spaces: ACT HUMANE is actively working on making public parks in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh inclusive and accessible. The process is underway, aiming to redefine public infrastructure through the lens of empathy.

-Jail Adoption Programs: ACT HUMANE has already adopted the Women's Jail and Juvenile Jail in Ludhiana, offering education, skill development, and dignity-driven interventions for reformation.

-Cybersecurity Workshops (Ongoing): ACT HUMANE is currently conducting workshops across Punjab & Himachal Pradesh, equipping youth and women with crucial digital safety knowledge.

A Woman of Substance in Every Sphere

Despite her own physical challenges, Harleen embodies strength in every sense. Her work speaks louder than any label. Whether she's addressing gender-based violence, planting trees, or speaking at summits, she is always rooted in action.

She is not just a social leader--she's a mentor, a philanthropist, and a role model for anyone who has ever been told, "You can't." Her rare combination of business strategy and grassroots wisdom enables her to operate ACT HUMANE with both heart and efficiency.

As a law graduate and corporate executive, Harleen brings structure and sustainability to the nonprofit space--a space too often hindered by lack of governance. Her ability to bridge the worlds of finance and humanitarianism is the reason ACT HUMANE has grown from an idea into a movement.

Looking Ahead: A Bigger, Bolder Vision

Harleen isn't slowing down. ACT HUMANE's future roadmap includes:

-Expansion into Himachal Pradesh to scale grassroots impact

-Pan-State Disability Certification Drives, ensuring inclusive access to government entitlements

-Self-defense training for women to build resilience and confidence

-Formation of a Women's Community Network to support solidarity, entrepreneurship, and mutual aid

As India moves towards a more inclusive future, Harleen Kaur is not just participating--she's leading from the front.

Connect with ACT HUMANE:

Website: https://acthumane.in

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/acthumaneindia/

PR BY INMYCITI: https://www.instagram.com/bdgroup.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)