Harrow Bengaluru Hosts Inspiring Event to Pioneer Future-Ready Education

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28: Harrow International School Bengaluru recently hosted its inaugural "Celebration of Global Education" event, a remarkable gathering that united educators, parents, thought leaders, and industry professionals to discuss and shape the future of education. With over 200 attendees, including distinguished guests who travelled from Delhi, Kerala, Goa, Mumbai, and Varanasi, the event set the stage for meaningful dialogue on the transformative potential of education in a rapidly changing world.

Designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and professional growth, the event featured a rich program of interactive workshops, thought-provoking panel discussions, and inspirational keynote addresses. Notable participants included Tushar Chaudhary, Associate Director of the UK India Business Council; Ryan Pereira, Regional Officer at the United States-India Educational Foundation; and James Godber, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru. Their contributions, alongside those of Harrow's own educators, created a dynamic exchange of ideas and best practices in global education.

Andrew Leale, Head Master of Harrow International School Bengaluru, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "As a thought leader on international education in India, Harrow Bengaluru was delighted to welcome so many exceptional speakers and engaged listeners to Saturday's event. Harrow leads in the fields of artificial intelligence in schools, adaptive teaching and learning, active student participation, and holistic education. We were thrilled that these essential elements of our approach were highlighted throughout an invigorating day on our magnificent campus. Events like this reinforce our commitment to excellence and inclusivity in education." He added, "We look forward to welcoming more parents and students to Harrow Bengaluru for our Open Day on Saturday 7 December 2024, where they can explore how we deliver a global 21st-century education for future leaders."

Panel discussions during the event explored critical topics, including the increasing appeal of India, and Bengaluru in particular, as a destination for international education. The role of artificial intelligence in classrooms sparked engaging debates, with panelists agreeing that while AI will never replace human intelligence, those who embrace its capabilities will achieve far greater success. Another standout session was a workshop led by The Teachers Collective, which delved into the importance of inclusion in education and emphasized the roles of parents, teachers, and students in fostering an inclusive environment.

The event also spotlighted best practices in teaching through sessions conducted by Harrow Bengaluru's educators. Nathan Royters, Head of English Literature and Language, highlighted the importance of global texts and collaboration in creating a globalized English curriculum. Shukti Dutt, Harrow's lead teacher of Biology, captivated attendees with a workshop on how doodling can enhance cognitive growth and simplify the understanding of complex scientific concepts.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, the event began with networking sessions, interactive exhibits, and live music played by student musicians, creating a warm and engaging environment for attendees. The "Celebration of Global Education" not only served as a platform for sharing expertise but also as a source of inspiration and empowerment for educators and parents from diverse backgrounds, including international and local government schools.

With its commitment to nurturing a global community centred on excellence, innovation, and inclusivity, Harrow International School Bengaluru is paving the way for future-ready education. Events like this reflect its mission to empower students and educators to thrive in an interconnected and dynamic world.

About Harrow International School Bengaluru

Harrow International School Bengaluru is a prestigious educational institution dedicated to providing a world-class learning experience that balances academic rigor with holistic development. Known for its heritage rooted in the 452-year-old Harrow School in the United Kingdom, Harrow Bengaluru embraces an educational philosophy that nurtures excellence, integrity, and global citizenship. Located in the thriving city of Bengaluru, Harrow Bengaluru offers a unique curriculum that combines the best of international educational practices with a deep respect for Indian cultural values. The school places a strong emphasis on cultivating critical thinking, creativity, and resilience in students, preparing them to succeed in an increasingly interconnected and dynamic world. At Harrow Bengaluru, students have access to modern facilities and resources, ranging from state-of-the-art science and technology labs to expansive sports grounds, all designed to foster both intellectual and physical growth. Harrow International School Bengaluru is distinguished not only by its academic achievements but also by its commitment to character-building and community engagement. The school encourages students to engage in meaningful service, develop leadership skills, and build an ethical foundation that emphasizes respect, empathy, and responsibility.

