HARTING India Powers Connectivity for Upgraded Delhi Metro Trains

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 22: HARTING India Pvt. Ltd. is proud to contribute to the advanced train upgrades being implemented by Hyundai Rotem for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as part of its mid-life refurbishment program for older metro trains operating on the Blue Line.

DMRC has launched a comprehensive retrofit initiative to modernize some of its oldest trains, originally inducted between 2002 and 2007, upgrading them with improved safety systems, passenger information technologies, and enhanced onboard facilities. The program aims to extend the operational life of these trains while ensuring that they meet current standards for safety, reliability and passenger comfort.

Supporting this modernization effort, HARTING India is providing robust connectivity solutions that help enable critical onboard systems such as passenger Wi-Fi, intelligent CCTV surveillance and advanced fire detection systems. These solutions play an important role in ensuring seamless communication between various onboard systems while supporting real-time monitoring and improved safety across the network.

The refurbishment program includes the installation of modern IP-based Passenger Announcement and Passenger Information Systems (PA-PIS), LCD-based dynamic route maps, upgraded CCTV networks, and advanced fire detection mechanisms equipped with smoke and heat detectors. These technologies help passengers receive real-time travel information while enabling rapid communication with train operators during emergencies.

Reliable connectivity infrastructure forms the backbone of these modern systems. Through its interconnection technologies, HARTING India supports the smooth transmission of data and power across onboard applications, ensuring dependable performance of safety and communication systems.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Prasoon Gautam from HARTING India handling the transportation segment of North region said, "Modern metro systems rely heavily on reliable connectivity to support safety, communication and passenger information technologies. We are proud that HARTING India's connectivity solutions contribute to these advanced upgrades being implemented for the Delhi Metro. Our focus is on enabling robust, future-ready transportation infrastructure that enhances passenger safety, operational efficiency and digital integration across transit networks.

With large urban transit networks increasingly integrating smart technologies, dependable interconnection solutions are becoming critical to the operation of next-generation metro systems.

About HARTING India

HARTING established its presence in India in April 2005, with a full-fledged headquarters in Chennai and operations commencing in October 2005. The company operates under the Indian Companies Act and has additional sales offices in Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.

HARTING India aims to strengthen India's industrial capabilities and competitiveness by bringing advanced interconnection technologies and innovative connectivity solutions to the market. Leveraging its global expertise, the company supports industries including factory automation, machinery, energy, transportation, infrastructure, event technology and medical technology.

HARTING India is also an associate member of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, VDMA and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

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