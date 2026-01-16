Headsup B2B Secures Mandate for 40+ MW of Solar Panels and Ancillary Products Across Rajasthan and Jharkhand

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 15: Headsup B2B, a tech-enabled B2B procurement and supply platform, has secured mandates for the supply of 40+ MW of solar panels and ancillary products across multiple projects in Rajasthan and Jharkhand. With an aggregated supply value of approximately Rs. 85 Crore, the execution is scheduled over the upcoming six months, reinforcing its role in India's renewable energy ecosystem!

The supplies will support a mix of utility-scale solar projects as well as institutional and commercial solar installations under government-backed programmes, including deployments aligned with the PM KUSUM scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with Rajasthan's high solar potential and Jharkhand's growing renewable footprint serving as key deployment support. The engagement will be limited to module sourcing and supply of ancillary products, ensuring technical compliance, logistics planning, and phased deliveries, in line with approved quality standards and project timelines.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Sumit Kumar, Founder, Headsup B2B, said, "This 40+ MW mandate reflects our ability to manage large-scale, multi-location renewable supply programmes efficiently. By combining technology-led procurement with structured supply-chain coordination, we help EPCs and developers mitigate procurement risks while maintaining quality and delivery timelines. We are already in advanced discussions with leading execution partners for upcoming projects aggregating nearly 200 MW in the next financial year, which could help unlock an overall project value of approximately Rs. 400+ Crore across the ecosystem."

Operating on an aggregator-led, asset-light model, Headsup B2B enables access to approved brands, competitive pricing, and structured procurement processes. Its renewable portfolio includes solar modules, inverters, structures, cables, energy storage solutions, and balance-of-system components, serving EPCs, infrastructure companies, and institutional buyers nationwide.

This milestone aligns with the company's broader strategy to scale operations in renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, and clean-tech procurement, supporting India's transition toward long-term energy security and sustainability.

About Headsup B2B

Headsup B2B is a technology-driven B2B marketplace offering integrated procurement solutions across renewable energy, metal solutions, building materials, electricals, industrial warehousing, road safety equipment, and sustainable infrastructure, focused on transparency, efficiency, and scalable execution.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)