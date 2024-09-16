Helly & Chilly's Record-Breaking Feat: 850-Foot Hoarding Celebrates Olympic Champions

VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 16: Recently, Ahmedabad-born food and beverage brand Helly & Chilly has unveiled a breathtaking 850-foot hoarding, setting a new benchmark in outdoor advertising. This monumental installation, featuring 850 individual glass prints of Olympic champions, has transformed one of the city's busiest thoroughfares into a celebration of athletic excellence. In a stroke of creative genius, Helly & Chilly repurposed real coffee glasses to create this awe-inspiring mosaic, blending art, sport, and their signature beverage in one unforgettable installation. For those familiar with Helly & Chilly, this feat, World Olympic Wall, comes as no surprise. The brand has made a name for itself by continually pushing its boundaries, holding four Guinness World Records. From serving the world's largest fries to creating the largest name-embossed burger, Helly & Chilly has consistently demonstrated a flair for the extraordinary.

"We've always believed in dreaming big and challenging the status quo," says Chandresh Bayad, co-founder of Helly & Chilly. "This 850-foot hoarding is more than just marketing; it's a celebration of human potential and a reminder that with creativity and perseverance, we can achieve the extraordinary."

Helly & Chilly's journey from a humble tea stall to a thriving chain of over 85 cafes is nothing short of inspirational. Founded by Chandresh Bayad and Arpit Mehta, the company has transformed personalised dining by stepping away from the popular ways.

The cafes offer a wide range of pizza, burgers, coffee, and mocktails with the customers' names embossed in 3D on them.

Their unique menu items, like 1-foot-long fries and the indulgent magic blast thick shake, have become instant favourites among their young, trend-savvy clientele. Recently, the cafe-chain brand has stepped into Canada, under the management of Jainen Patel and Devarshi Patel.

With its ambitious plans for further global growth, Helly & Chilly is poised to take its innovation to the world stage.

"In a world where consumers are constantly bombarded with advertisements, we strive to create experiences that inspire and connect," explains Arpit Mehta, co-founder. "Our goal is not just to serve great food, but to leave a lasting impression on our customers and our community."

As Helly & Chilly continues to redefine marketing in the fast-food industry, their impact extends far beyond their delicious offerings. Its record-breaking feats and innovative large-scale installations are creating a new paradigm for customer engagement and brand differentiation in a fiercely competitive market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)