Herbalife India launches new podcast episode featuring Paralympian Palak Kohli

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10: Herbalife India has released a powerful new episode of its flagship wellness podcast Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India. This episode spotlights world-ranked para-badminton star Palak Kohli, whose story continues to inspire millions.

Palak opens up about her early challenges growing up with a limb difference and how discovering badminton transformed her life. Today, she is an international medalist and India's pride on the global stage, proving that limitations are only as powerful as one allows them to be.

"Sport gave me strength. It taught me to own who I am," she shares. "The tougher the challenge, the stronger I become."

Key themes in the episode include:

- Road to the Paralympics and future ambitions

- Commitment to fitness, nutrition, and mental toughness

- Breaking barriers for women and para-athletes in India

- Advocating for inclusivity and equal opportunities in sports

The episode highlights Herbalife India's unwavering commitment to athlete development, performance nutrition, and inspiring communities to live with purpose.

Watch Now

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUbv6D2rqUI

Also streaming on:

- Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6eVSLNiQVtB5PlXCF0qVFN?si=b5ffd780d7454149

- Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-power-within-building-mental-resilience-for/id1808386057?i=1000739834836

- Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/a53233b6-84b5-43ce-a34a-5230c769168b/episodes/660ab985-6b0b-47e0-b0af-cd9e5ef498fc/live-your-best-life-unscripted-the-power-within-building-mental-resilience-for-success-ft-palak-kohli-live-your-best-life-unscripted

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842535/Herbalife_India_Podcast.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238437/5664986/Herbalife_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)