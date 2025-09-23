HKTB Announces "Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon" To Be Held on 30 November | Registration Now Open For 6,000 Cyclists

NewsVoir

Hong Kong, September 23: The Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon, organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), returns this year on 30 November (Sunday) as the city's largest annual cycling event. This year, it introduces exciting new routes for selected rides and enhanced experiences to heighten its appeal. Registrations opened on 13th September and will close on the 20th of September, with 6,000 spots available for local, Mainland, and overseas cyclists.

HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam said, "Hong Kong has successfully hosted a series of major international sports events in recent years, reinforcing the city's growing presence on the global sports stage. The Hong Kong Cyclothon is a true highlight of our sporting calendar, offering locals and visitors an exceptional competitive cycling experience and showcasing the city's ability to blend sport with tourism. This year's event continues to place a strong emphasis on mass participation by hosting the most popular 50km ride, allowing cyclists to ride through 'four tunnels, three bridges. There is also the 32km ride which covers 'two tunnels, two bridges' and includes the inaugural World University Trophy, welcoming cyclists from universities in Hong Kong, Mainland and overseas, including students from some of the top 100 global institutions. The City Cycling Challenge around Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Men's and Women's Open will feature new, more demanding routes to elevate the excitement of the competition. Looking ahead, the HKTB aims to expand the Hong Kong Cyclothon across the Greater Bay Area and work in partnership with neighboring destinations to build a world-class tourism brand for the region."

The Family Fun Ride and CEO Charity and Celebrity Ride will be held together this year along a new waterfront route in the West Kowloon Cultural District for the first time. The site will feature dedicated cheering zones for spectators to voice their support for the cyclists. The Family Fun Ride will include interactive parent-child tasks, making it an ideal location for families to spend quality weekend time together. Both rides are charity-focused with 100% of registration fees to be donated to The Community Chest of Hong Kong to support good causes and people in need, with additional contributions from Sun Hung Kai Properties.

This year's non-competitive rides include the 50km "four tunnels, three bridges" route (Cheung Ching, Nam Wan, Eagle's Nest, Sha Tin Heights Tunnels; Tsing Ma, Ting Kau, Stonecutters Bridges) and the 32km "two tunnels, two bridges" route (Cheung Ching, Nam Wan Tunnels; Ting Kau, Stonecutters Bridges). A total of 6,000 spots are open to local, Mainland, and overseas cyclists to test their fitness on major roads against the backdrop of Hong Kong's iconic urban scenery. The 32km ride will also debut the World University Trophy, bringing together university cyclists from Hong Kong, Mainland, and abroad in a challenge that blends sport, tourism, and cultural exchange

New Routes for City Cycling Challenge around Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Men's and Women's Open

This year's City Cycling Challenge, Sun Hung Kai Properties Men's and Women's Open breaks from tradition with an extended single-lap format that goes beyond Tsim Sha Tsui, testing riders with varied terrain. The men's 30km route covers four districts on a "two tunnels, two bridges" course (Cheung Ching Tunnel, Ting Kau Bridge, Nam Wan Tunnel, Stonecutters Bridge), with dramatic views from Tsing Ma Bridge and a demanding mix of strategy, strength, and stamina. The women's 8km route runs along the West Kowloon Highway from Salisbury Road, passing landmarks such as the Clock Tower, Hong Kong Space Museum, ICC, Xiqu Centre, and the Hong Kong Palace Museum, offering a unique blend of competitive excitement and Hong Kong's cityscape.

Celebration of Music, Sport and Charity

The sporting extravaganza extends to the West Kowloon Cultural District's Art Park where the HKTB will present an action-packed Cyclothon Carnival. From morning to dusk, the carnival will offer a dynamic mix of music and sports performances. Visitors can enjoy a variety of food stalls , sports gear markets, interactive emerging sports experiences, face painting and balloon art workshops, and other enjoyable activities. The program will give locals and visitors of all ages and interests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the spirit of the Hong Kong Cyclothon. Races will be livestreamed on a giant screen to ensure carnival-goers do not miss a second of the action.

Performance Highlights

The event will also feature a full day of performances and activities. Energizing Bike & Brew (6:30am-11:00am) includes a star cyclist sharing session, rhythmic gymnastics, and bicycle acrobatics shows. Vibrant Midday Motion (11:00am-3:00pm) brings cheerleading, breakdance, Zumba, and rope skipping performances. To close the day, Relaxing Sunset Wind Down (3:00pm-6:00pm) features the Hong Kong A Cappella Academy and street band The Flame.

Registration Opens Tomorrow (13 September)

Cyclists can register on the event website (www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s- new/events/cyclothon.html) . All new joiners of the 50km ride and 32km ride must attend and pass a cycling technique assessment except for those who have completed in the Hong Kong Cyclothon from 2022 to 2024 or who hold qualifications from the Cycling Association of Hong Kong, China.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with marketing and promoting Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhancing visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

