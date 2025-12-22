Hon'ble Sikkim CM Shri Prem Singh Tamang and Bollywood Actress Zareen Khan Inaugurated Ramada Encore Hotel by Wyndham at Elan Miracle Mall

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 22: Elan Group announced the inauguration of Ramada Encore hotel by Wyndham Gurugram Dwarka Expressway at its landmark mixed-use development, Elan Miracle Mall in Sector 84, Gurugram, by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay). Bollywood Actress Zareen Khan also joined the inaugural ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the region's hospitality and lifestyle landscape.

Strengthening the mall's integrated ecosystem, the hotel has been developed by AS Hotels & Residences Private Limited to establish a premium hospitality destination within the mall premises. Franchised under Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company, Ramada Encore hotel brings modern comfort, upscale amenities and vibrant design to one of Gurugram's fastest-growing residential and commercial corridors along the Dwarka Expressway.

Located within Elan Miracle Mall, the hotel offers 91 spacious guest rooms, including elegantly designed suites and features a wide range of amenities such as an all-day dining restaurant, a fully equipped fitness center, banquet halls, meeting rooms, an outdoor swimming pool and a party deck, making it an ideal venue for both corporate and social gatherings.

Speaking at the occasion, Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Hon'ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, said, "India is witnessing a new era of hospitality where global brands and Indian developers are coming together to create destinations of international standards. The opening of Ramada Encore Hotel by Wyndham at Elan Miracle Mall is a strong step in that direction."

Commenting on the opening, Ms. Venika Kapoor, Executive Vice President - CRM, Elan Group, said, "The response to Elan Miracle Mall has been overwhelmingly encouraging. In a remarkably short span, it has emerged as the largest and most vibrant retail destination for Sector 84 and the wider Dwarka Expressway corridor. This achievement reflects the deep trust of our customers and the strength of our brand ecosystem featuring leading national and international brands. With the Ramada Encore Hotel by Wyndham now operational within the premises, Elan Miracle is evolving into a fully integrated hub of retail and hospitality. The addition of a premium hotel further enhances the overall experience, offering guests seamless access to stay, shop, dine and indulge in leisure, all within one dynamic destination."

Mr. Amar Bharati, Director, AS Hotels & Residences Pvt. Ltd., added, "We are extremely excited to bring the dynamic Ramada Encore brand to Gurugram. This project reflects our commitment to delivering smart, modern hospitality that aligns with the evolving needs of today's traveller. Its strategic location at Elan Miracle Mall positions the hotel as a go-to destination for business, leisure and celebrations."

Strategic Location Advantage

Elan Miracle Mall is the largest retail destination in Sector 84 on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. The hotel enjoys excellent connectivity to NH-8, IGI Airport and major business districts, including Cyber City, Udyog Vihar and Manesar, offering exceptional convenience for domestic and international guests. With an average weekday footfall of approximately 12,000-15,000 visitors, surging to around 25,000-30,000 on weekends, the mall underscores its swift rise as one of Gurugram's most visited lifestyle and leisure hubs. This consistent influx highlights its fast-growing stature as one of the leading destinations for shopping, dining, and entertainment in the city.

Elan Miracle Mall features a thoughtfully curated mix of over 100 operational and upcoming brands, ranging from global names to homegrown favourites, reflecting the preferences of a diverse and discerning audience. Adding Ramada Encore Hotel by Wyndham to its integrated lifestyle offering, Elan Miracle further strengthens its appeal as a one-stop destination for retail, F & B, entertainment and hospitality, all under one roof.

