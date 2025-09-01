Hong Kong Tourism Board Staged a 5-City Travel Mission in India, Reinforces City's Year-Round Tourism Appeal

NewsVoir

Hong Kong, September 1: The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has successfully concluded its annual Hong Kong Travel Mission to India, held from August 18th to 26th across five major cities that started from Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and concluded in Chennai.

This year's mission featured a strong delegation of 41 Hong Kong tourism industry partners, including iconic attractions, theme parks, leading hotels, destination management companies (DMCs), airlines, and cruise lines. The Hong Kong team engaged with over 750 Indian travel agents and tourism professionals, including representatives from key satellite markets. Against the backdrop of a strong recovery in India market, the travel mission highlighted how Hong Kong is evolving its offerings to appeal to leisure, business, and family travellers alike, and is known for its visa-free and direct flight options.

The timing couldn't be better. Between January and July 2025, Hong Kong welcomed 233,000 Indian visitor arrivals, an 8% year-on-year growth in arrivals, reaching 94% of pre-pandemic levels. India now ranks 11th among key visitor source markets, with travellers staying an average of four nights, and nearly two-thirds choosing overnight stays. Connectivity is also stronger than ever, with 53 weekly flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad, making Hong Kong India's most accessible international destination in Asia.

The data tells a promising story. More Indians are discovering Hong Kong for the first time (43% in 2025), family and group travel is on the rise (up from 29% in Q1 to 43% in Q2), and India ranks 5th in per capita spending, reflecting demand for premium travel experiences and services among Indian visitors to Hong Kong. On the business travel side, MICE travel has registered a strong rebound, with arrivals up 33% year-on-year and 55,587 Indian delegates visiting Hong Kong in the first half of 2025 for Business Travel and MICE.

Puneet Kumar, Director - South Asia, Hong Kong Tourism Board, said, "There is no place like Hong Kong that is such a super cosmopolitan city with world class theme parks, attractions, best in class infrastructure, unique experiences that are only available in HK such as Derby racing, yachting, island hopping, our city's culinary & nightlife is second to none, world famous Art & Cultural events yet you can find the nature's calm within few minutes as we have oceans, mountains, hiking trails, beaches, 263 island, water sports that attracts active adventure seekers from around the world. Hong Kong is a year-round destination with a packed calendar of mega events, festivals from Summer Viva to Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance to Halloween to Hong Kong Wine & Dine to WinterFest and most spectacular New Year Countdown Fireworks. There is never a dull moment in Hong Kong making it the perfect destination for leisure & cruise holidays, family trips & celebrations, or MICE travel."

With a near full recovery in arrivals, visa-free travel and an expanding portfolio of events and cruise offerings, Hong Kong is set to welcome even more travellers from India in the future to experience leisure, family holidays, or business incentives. The city offers experiences that are fresh, diverse, and rewarding throughout the year.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with marketing and promoting Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhancing visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

