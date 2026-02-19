HOSPEX Healthcare Expo 2026 to Showcase the Future of Healthcare Aligned with PM Modi's Vision

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 19: The 5th edition of HOSPEX Healthcare Expo 2026, an international-level healthcare exhibition, will be held from February 20 to 22, 2026, at Vigyan Bhavan, Science City, Ahmedabad. The three-day mega event will bring together healthcare leaders, innovators, startups, policymakers, and international delegates to deliberate on the "Future of Healthcare."

The event is being organized by Trithvam Integries in joint collaboration with Metropharm Wellness India Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad Medical Association, and HITCON, creating a powerful platform that integrates industry, academia, and policy leadership at scale.

Aligned with the transformative vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to position India as a global innovation and healthcare powerhouse, HOSPEX 2026 aims to accelerate advancements in medical technology, digital health and affordable healthcare solutions while strengthening India's role on the global healthcare map.

The expo will feature more than 100 exhibition stalls showcasing innovations across biotechnology, pharmaceutical startups, medical devices, surgical equipment, diagnostics, medical tourism and wellness. Emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and wearable healthcare technologies will also take centre stage. The event is expected to attract over 25,000 visitors during the three days.

Participation from 15+ countries is anticipated, highlighting the global scale of the expo. International healthcare delegations will attend alongside official delegations from the Government of Gujarat, reinforcing the state's strong commitment to healthcare development, startup growth and global partnerships.

The event agenda is designed to deliver impactful discussions and knowledge exchange:

Day 1: Grand inauguration followed by expert sessions on the marketing and growth of the diagnostics industry.

Day 2: Startup Conclave, Medical Tourism discussions and presentation of the prestigious HOSPEX Awards.

Day 3: The 2nd Edition of the AI in Healthcare Conclave and startup growth forums.

The dedicated Medical Tourism Conclave and HOSPEX Medical Tourism Pavilion will bring together hospitals, wellness centres, facilitators and international delegates engaged in cross border healthcare, positioning India as a preferred global destination for world-class and cost-effective medical services.

Vatsal Dixit, Managing Director of Metropharm Wellness India Pvt. Ltd., said,

"HOSPEX Healthcare Expo 2026 is designed as a dynamic platform where innovation, technology and policy converge. As healthcare undergoes rapid transformation, this expo will enable stakeholders to explore cutting-edge solutions, build global collaborations and shape the future of healthcare delivery."

HOSPEX 2026 envisions contributing to India's journey toward becoming a global innovation hub by 2047, fostering collaboration among entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders and incubators across sectors such as Deep Tech, AI, healthcare, medical devices, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals.

