Host Your Program at ITME Center and Enjoy Seamlessly Flawless Executed Event Without Any Worry

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: India ITME Society launched its newly built ITME Expo & Knowledge Center (ITME Center) - A non-profit facility "Dedicated to the service of Industry & Nation" offered at a competitive cost with all modern conveniences for a smooth & successful event.

A well applauded and successful event is a combination of many elements coming together but of utmost priority during planning is identifying the right venue with an apt ambience. A venue which enhances the prestige of the organizer as a well-known and easily accessible address with all amenities. In today's time any event has to be financially viable without compromising on quality of space, its service, comfort and technologically superior facilities. India ITME Society offers you the most unique combination of prime location, rich ambience, adaptable for multiple needs with comprehensive high-quality service at a competitive cost right in the heart of an elite business hub area of Mumbai at Nariman Point -The ITME Center.

Equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual systems, including high-definition projectors, professional sound systems, intelligent lighting, ITME Center offers a combination of cutting-edge technology, user-friendly design providing unparallel and exceptional venue experience. From elegant meeting rooms to spacious conference rooms, ITME Center is the ideal facility for any program. ITME Center offers an area of 7700 sq. ft. venue with multiple halls, suitable for diverse seating arrangements with exclusive facilities like a pantry, VIP lounge, Meeting room, A/V equipment, Soundproof rooms & Inbuilt stage. The Venue can accommodate up to 180-200 pax in theatre style in single hall and also offers workstations & office space for short term / long term lease.

Easily accessible by Metro, or local train from Churchgate & CSMT via Road by Worli Sea Link, Atal Setu Bridge, Eastern Free way, Coastal Road & even by a Ferry, ITME Center is conveniently located & well connected with a taxi stand, Bombay Municipal Corporation car parking and Metro station right outside the premises.

For outstation attendees there is more to engage in leisurely activities after the program with popular shopping destinations like Colaba Causeway, Fashion Street and for high end splurging at Inox Mall, Kala Ghoda etc. within 5 minutes walking distance.

Those who wish to extend their evening for wine & dine, the most sort after Gourmet restaurants are also housed at a stone's through away. Accommodation for all categories are available in the vicinity & also guests who wish to stay in suburban areas can commute easily.

As for site seeing the venue is very close to Marine Drive, Mint Museum, Jehangir Art Gallery, Gateway of India, Asiatic Society of India & resplendent Heritage buildings.

All these features enable an event organizer to offer a refreshing experience combining business with pleasure for participants.

ITME Center is an ideal Venue for a wide variety of niche programs or events

- Art Exhibitions

- Award Functions

- Indoor Photo Shoots

- Fashion Shows

- Product Launches

- Book Launches / Reading

- Buyer Seller Meets

- Arbitrations

- AGMs / Board Meetings

- Conferences & Seminars

- Memorial Lectures

- Training Programs

- Cultural Programs

- Press Meets

- And many more

This newly launched venue is open for bookings and is currently offering 15% special discount on Venue rental for a limited period. You are invited to utilize this introductory offer to book the Venue for your future programs. Click youtu.be/R0A__93AT6w for a brief view of venue.

ITME Center: "Dedicated to the service of the industry & nation".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)