House of Hiranandani Maps Future Connectivity of Thane Through AI-Led Infrastructure Visualisation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: House of Hiranandani has released an AI-led visualisation titled "Future Routes, Future Thane" to show how upcoming transport infrastructure is expected to improve connectivity from Thane over the next few years. The film uses AI-generated images and videos, combined with Government-approved project data, to explain how new tunnels, metro lines, expressways, and airport corridors are likely to reduce travel time between Thane and key parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Anchored around House of Hiranandani's Westgate project in Thane, this initiative is designed to help prospective homebuyers evaluate the long-term impact of upcoming infrastructure on daily mobility, connectivity, and the location's overall livability.

The visualisation focuses on seven major transport corridors that are expected to converge around Thane, positioning Thane as a well-connected residential location within the MMR. The approach highlights multiple access routes rather than dependence on a single road or rail line, which has traditionally been a challenge for commuters.

This infrastructure-led transformation of Thane aligns closely with the Government of India's Vision 2030, which focuses on building future-ready cities through integrated mobility, multi-modal transport networks, and transit-oriented urban development. Under this vision, large-scale investments in metros, highways, expressways, and airport corridors are intended to reduce congestion, improve commute reliability, and support decentralised urban growth across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Projects such as Metro Routes 4 and 5, the Thane-Borivali Twin Tube Tunnel, and the Thane-Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) Elevated Road reflect this broader national objective creating cities where infrastructure planning directly improves everyday mobility, economic access, and long-term liveability for residents.

According to the House of Hiranandani, the combined impact of these projects goes beyond shorter travel time. Improved connectivity is expected to make employment hubs, commercial districts, and social infrastructure easier to access, while reducing daily travel uncertainty for residents.

The AI-based film differs from traditional real estate communication by relying on verified infrastructure data instead of lifestyle imagery. It overlays planned routes, project timelines, and traffic simulations to show how congestion levels are expected to change as new corridors become operational.

"Homes are increasingly being evaluated on connectivity and commute predictability," said Mr. Prashin Jhobalia, Chief Marketing Officer, House of Hiranandani. "This visualisation uses AI and publicly available data to show how upcoming infrastructure can impact daily travel, helping buyers make more informed decisions."

The connectivity framework presented for Thane is similar to transit-led development models seen in cities such as Singapore and London, where large-scale infrastructure investments have supported residential growth and long-term demand.

By focusing on how future infrastructure affects daily mobility, the initiative addresses a key concern for urban homebuyers--how a location will perform as cities expand. As Mumbai's growth increasingly spreads across multiple centres, infrastructure-led planning is expected to play a larger role in residential decision-making.

ABOUT HOUSE OF HIRANANDANI

Mumbai-based House of Hiranandani group, founded by Mr. Surendra Hiranandani, stands as a beacon of excellence in the real estate industry. With a distinguished portfolio spanning Mumbai, Thane, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, including landmark projects like Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Hiranandani Estate, and Hiranandani Meadows in Thane, the company has created benchmarks in the real estate industry.

House of Hiranandani's influence extends beyond residential ventures, as it adeptly applies its expertise across diverse sectors, including commercial, retail and healthcare embodying a holistic approach to real estate and beyond.

With a track record boasting 50+ million. sq.ft. developed area, 27,041 homes delivered, 95,228 students educated, and a staggering 69,357 trees planted. House of Hiranandani persistently redefines opulent living while forging an unparalleled path in the real estate realm and beyond. The total development includes commercial development of over 8.5 million sq. ft of office spaces, catering to the needs of both small-scale entrepreneurs and large corporate entities.

Mr. Surendra Hiranandani's entrepreneurial journey in real estate spans almost four decades, marked by a deep-rooted commitment to excellence and innovation. With unparalleled expertise in technical and architectural realms, he has emerged as a visionary leader, adept at navigating challenges and seizing opportunities. Through House of Hiranandani, he continues to redefine luxury living. His decision to embark on his entrepreneurial journey reflects a strategic vision to expand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, leveraging his wealth of experience to shape the future of real estate in India.

