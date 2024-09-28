How EIT Global's SmartNexus Is Redefining IoT Management with Cutting-Edge AI

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 28: Founder Ariz, the brain behind UAE's Everest DG and EIT Global with SmartNexus, looks forward to creating smarter tomorrows by revolutionising IoT management with AI and smart living. It is truly surreal to learn about all those professionals, founders, business leaders, and influential figures in the business world, who, even as young talents, have gone ahead in pushing boundaries and innovating consistently to add more value to the lives of others through their work. Even more astonishing is how these young founders paved the way for a smarter tomorrow by relying on the latest tech trends and innovations driven by the smart use of artificial intelligence (AI). They make the most of AI and create products, platforms, and services that revolutionise the niches they choose to step into, much like what UAE entrepreneur Ariz has done with his brand Everest DG and company EIT Global, which has introduced SmartNexus, a smart and one-of-a-kind Integrated AI-based Autonomous Platform revolutionising IoT (Internet of Things) management.

The co-founder of EIT Global & Everest DG says that it is one of the leading tech and infrastructure companies globally with over ten years of experience. The company has delivered more than 100 technology and infrastructure projects worldwide and has served over 100 clients thus far. Ariz, who is the CEO of Everest DG, a brand that in only two years gained over 100 clients receiving massive recognition, and Co-founder of EIT Global, a company renowned for providing digital solutions and services for various industries and sectors, highlights how his company has thrived, focusing on affordability and catering to the tech needs of customers and clients across all backgrounds across the world.

Everest Infrastructure and technology global LLC ( EIT Global) has its presence across six countries such as the UK, Dubai, India, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. It has consistently flourished due to its high-tech solutions, including the recently launched SmartNexus. Each of its products, Ariz says, is very affordable. Thus, as a team, they are now looking forward to approaching a broader audience with more affordable offerings in technology and innovation. "We are driven to provide technological solutions and innovations to everyone with inexpensive schemes," the founder shares.

Explaining more on SmartNexus, he mentions how it is well on its way to revolutionising IoT management with AI and smart living. Going deep into its concept, he highlights, "It is all about revolutionising IoT management and smart living by providing an intelligent, unified platform leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and next-gen technologies, ensuring a seamless integration, Anomaly Detection, predictive maintenance and smart decision making for an efficient world."

EIT Global, under the leadership of Ariz, has established a reputation for delivering high-quality technology solutions that cater to a diverse range of industries. With SmartNexus, EIT Global clients gain access to cuttiedge technology that not only meets their current needs but also helps them reach their sustainability and innovation goals.

1. Enhanced Efficiency: Smart Nexus ability to streamline and optimise IoT systems means that EIT Global clients can achieve greater operational efficiency. By minimising energy waste and improving system performance, clients can significantly lower their environmental impact.

2. Predictive Maintenance: One of the key features of SmartNexus is its predictive maintenance capabilities. By forecasting potential issues before they become critical, the platform helps clients avoid costly and resource-intensive repairs. This proactive approach not only extends the lifespan of equipment but also reduces the need for replacements, contributing to a more sustainable approach to resource management.

3. Data-Driven Insights: SmartNexus provides clients with valuable data-driven insights that can guide strategic decision-making. By understanding their operational patterns and energy usage, EIT Global clients can implement more sustainable practices and innovate within their industries.

4. Cost-Effective Solutions: Ariz and his team are committed to making advanced technology accessible and affordable. SmartNexus's cost-effective solutions allow EIT Global clients to invest in sustainability and innovation without breaking the bank. This affordability is crucial for businesses aiming to integrate green technologies into their operations.

He further explains that as a founder, he felt the need for seamless integration, efficiency, and automation. Thus, he decided to establish SmartNexus as an AI-based IAP and a game-changer in the world of IoT. Its innovative approach combines advanced AI, scalable architecture, and centralised control to offer unparalleled smart living enhancements. He points out how SmartNexus's wide range of features caters to modern needs. Also, it paves the way for a more efficient, secure, and intelligent world, standing unique in the world of IoT management.

Founder Ariz recalls how he began working on a construction site in an oil refinery in Kuwait, and the high-demanding work culture and environment shaped his personality drastically. His past experiences and passion toward innovation and technology led him to choose this career, where today, he stands at the forefront of SmartNexus. Currently, he is focusing on building a product that will emerge as a game-changer in the region. His primary focus is building this product to help customers achieve sustainability and innovation goals.

At the heart of SmartNexus, his brand Everest DG, and EIT Global is Ariz, who is on his way to rising as a visionary leader in the world of tech and innovation. On asking what he hopes his legacy will be in the industry and how he would like to be remembered by future generations, the founder said that he is already working hard toward getting a Prefix behind his name, like His Excellency or Sir in the field of innovation and technology. He is also working toward doing things that can have a tremendous positive impact on people's lives, who will remember him and his compelling work for generations to come, he believes. With SmartNexus, he believes that it is not just about IoT management but a vision that will shape the future of technology and innovation.

