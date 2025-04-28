HROne Launches One AI Suite - Featuring India's First Employee AI Agent for HR Task Execution

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 28: HROne, one of India's fastest-growing HRMS platforms, today announced the launch of the One AI Suite-a next-generation suite of AI-powered capabilities that allows users to complete HR tasks through simple voice or chat prompts, similar to the experience of using ChatGPT or other generative AI tools.

From leave applications to reimbursement claims, One AI eliminates the need for forms or step-by-step navigation. This launch marks a major milestone in HROne's product evolution and establishes the company's leadership in a new category: Execution-First AI - Powered HRMS where software doesn't assist, it acts.

The Simplest HRMS for the Most Complex Operations--Now Reinvented with AI at the Core

At the heart of the One AI Suite is the Employee AI Agent--a GPT-style, voice powered task companion that executes tasks instantly. Employees can now close everyday requests such as applying for leave, regularizing attendance, or raising helpdesk tickets and get them done instantly.

Complementing the agent are powerful AI features like the Resume Parser, which auto-fills forms from uploaded resume in seconds; the receipt Parser, which processes and populates reimbursement reports with zero manual effort; and a growing set of features including smart job post generation, profile creation, and more. Each feature eliminates unnecessary steps, reduces manual load, and accelerates outcomes across the employee lifecycle.

"With One AI, we're eliminating the barriers that complicate HR. One AI strengthens our vision of making HROne the simplest HR software for even the most complex operations. By putting the power of AI into everyday actions, we're creating a platform that adapts to people--not the other way around.", Karan Jain, Founder, HROne.

HROne is Responding to a Changing HR Landscape

HR leaders today striving for balance amid rising attrition, leaner teams, and growing expectations from business leadership to deliver measurable outcomes. At the same time, employees are struggling with outdated systems and expect workplace tools to work like the apps they use every day--instant, intuitive, and effortless.

One AI is built for this exact moment.

It reimagines how people interact with HR-moving from rigid process flows to natural prompts. Employees don't need to "figure it out"- they simply say what they need, and the task gets done.

This launch is about driving real outcomes. By removing friction from every interaction, One AI enables faster adoption, increases employee engagement, and significantly reduces the manual burden on HR teams and employees. Most importantly, it represents a new standard: a system that adapts to people--not the other way around.

One AI Marks the Shift from Process-Heavy to Prompt-Led Execution

While legacy HRMS platforms still rely on users to do the heavy lifting--navigating interfaces and chasing approvals. In contrast, One AI is built to act. It completes tasks instantly, removing the need for forms, menus, or system training altogether.

"When we started building HROne, our goal was to make HR effortless. For years, we cleaned up workflows, reduced clicks, and automated what we could. But we kept asking ourselves: why should applying for leave still take 5 steps? Why should HR software still need explaining?

With AI Agent, we've answered that question as it listens, understands, and acts. One chat or voice prompt--and the task is done. This is a shift in how HR tech works and how it should have always worked. This is for every HR team ready to move from processes to outcomes.", Magnum Gupta, Director of Product Management, HROne

One AI: A Strategic Leap in HROne's Growth Story

This launch positions HROne to deepen its leadership in the HR tech marketplace, while also unlocking new conversations with enterprise buyers seeking future-ready tools. As adoption accelerates, One AI is set to become the default way HR happens--faster, simpler, and without any chaos.

The product roadmap ahead includes a dedicated HR AI Agent, query bot for policy resolution, and exploratory data analytics, all focused on one thing: making HR execution as convenient as conversation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)