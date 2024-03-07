HSBC India successfully concludes its Business Case programme focusing on career preparedness of undergraduate students

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 7: HSBC India has successfully concluded the annual HSBC India Business Case programme (HIBCP) aimed at empowering youth for career preparedness. In its 10th edition, the programme, which is designed specially for undergraduate students, witnessed participation from over 3,100 students from 72 undergraduate colleges across the country. The final national round, hosted in Mumbai today, was kicked off by HSBC India's CEO, Hitendra Dave and Aloka Majumdar, MD, Global Head of Philanthropy and Head of Sustainability, HSBC India. Two teams, Shaheed Sukhdev college of Business Studies, Delhi (winning team) and Jai Hind college, Mumbai (runner-up team) were selected after rigorous training to be a part of the HSBC Asia Pacific Business case programme, thus giving them an international business exposure.

The HSBC India Business Case programme focuses on empowering youth from across the country to guide and prepare them for future job roles. It addresses the pressing need of skill enhancement, critical thinking, and leadership development among youth. The objective is to bring together theoretical knowledge and practical application, through real life business case studies. The Bank has continued to expand the reach of HIBCP, with an emphasis on inclusion from institutions in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, aimed at developing job-ready skills, going beyond academic specialisation, which can help in career growth in the formal sector. The comprehensive learning experience includes access to e-learning modules, hands-on workshops, mentorship, and interactions with C-suite executives among other things.

Talking about the programme, Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India, said, "The youth and GenZ of today are our future business leaders. We are proud partners of this unique programme, which is specially crafted for this cohort, to help them build problem solving skills through business case studies. This programme reiterates our commitment to investing in education and skill development, equipping young minds with the tools and insights necessary to thrive in today's competitive landscape."

This year 780+ college teams (each team comprising of 4 students) participated from around 55 locations across the country. They learnt techniques for analysing case studies, structuring solutions, and presentation skills from experts. The structure of the programme included four rigorous college rounds, progressing to regional rounds, and finally culminating in the national round. Twelve teams hailing from renowned institutions made it to the National stage. These students received added exposure through engagement with senior industry leaders who provided invaluable insights and mentorship to these next generation of business leaders.

Through the years, HSBC India has continued to expand the reach of HIBCP, with an emphasis on inclusion from institutions in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to provide opportunities for job readiness and skill enhancement beyond their academic specialisation, which can help them grow as rounded professionals in the formal sector. HSBC India partnered with Sattva Consulting, United Way Mumbai, and MindMap Consulting for the programme.

