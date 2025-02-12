Hurun India honours Dr. Raj P Narayanam with 2024 Financial Solutions Innovation Award

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: Dr. Raj P Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman of Zaggle, was awarded the prestigious 2024 Hurun Industry Achievement Award for Financial Solutions Innovation at India's most respected Entrepreneur Awards 2025. The awards celebrate the achievements of leaders across industries who have significantly impacted their sectors and contributed to the growth of the Indian economy.

* Honoured at India's Most Respected Entrepreneur Awards 2025 hosted by Hurun India

* The industry award recognizes trailblazers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in their respective fields

* "Hard work, perseverance, and dedication describe my journey toward success," said Dr. Raj

The award is a testament to his pioneering innovations and contributions to transform the financial solutions landscape. Under Dr. Raj's leadership, Zaggle has consistently delivered innovative financial solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses and customers. His forward-thinking approach and emphasis on leveraging technology have enabled the development of scalable, efficient, and customer-centric financial products and services.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Narayanam said, " I am deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award from Hurun India. To be recognized by such a globally respected entity motivates us to continue striving for excellence, with the ambition to make an impact on the global stage. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, perseverance, and dedication that have been integral to our journey toward success. Innovation in financial solutions plays a vital role in empowering businesses and individuals, and I remain committed to driving meaningful transformation in this space."

The awards honour outstanding contributions across various sectors, with notable recognitions like the Most Respected Entrepreneur of the Year, Global Entrepreneur of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award. The past winners include Radhe Shyam Goenka and Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director and Group President of RR Global.

With over two decades of experience in global finance and technology, Dr. Raj has been a pioneer in developing innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and compliance in financial services. He was recently honoured with the 'FinTech Leader of the Year' award at the Bharat FinTech Summit and was also named 'FinTech Leader of the Year' by Business World.

About Hurun India

Hurun India, part of the globally renowned Hurun Report, is dedicated to identifying, celebrating, and promoting India's most successful entrepreneurs, businesses, and leaders. Since its inception in 2012, Hurun India has established itself as a leading authority on wealth research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, with an unparalleled focus on spotlighting India's wealth creators and disruptors. The India's Most Respected Entrepreneur Awards celebrate the nation's visionary leaders, innovators, and business pioneers across diverse industries, recognizing their contributions to driving economic growth and shaping India's future.

For more information, visit the company website https://hurunindia.com/.

About Zaggle

Incorporated in 2011, Zaggle (BSE: 543985) (NSE: ZAGGLE) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment and is amongst a small number of uniquely positioned players with a diversified offering of financial technology products and services. Zaggle is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, Zaggle has a diversified portfolio of SaaS products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach. It is a leading player in spend management, with more than 50 million prepaid cards issued in partnership with banking partners and more than 3.2 million users served as of September 30, 2024, offering a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. Zaggle's network of corporate customers covers the banking and finance, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure and automobile industries.

For more information, please visit the company website https://www.zaggle.in/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618635/Dr_Raj_P_Narayanam.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)