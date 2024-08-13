Hyundai Mobis Launches Monsoon Awareness Campaign

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 13: In its unwavering commitment to customer safety, Hyundai Mobis, one of the leading auto components brand, proudly announces the launch of its "Customer Awareness" campaign for the monsoon season. This initiative is designed to highlight the importance of vehicle maintenance and the role of essential parts and accessories in ensuring a safe and comfortable driving experience during the monsoon season. As monsoon season creates challenging driving conditions, Hyundai Mobis emphasizes the need for vehicle preparedness. This campaign underscores the significance of regularly checking and maintaining key components such as brake pads, wipers, and headlights etc. These parts are essential in ensuring optimal performance and safety, particularly in adverse weather conditions.

Lee Myeong Jae, Head of Mobis India After Sales Parts Business Division, spoke about the campaign's objectives: "At Hyundai Mobis, our customers are always at the forefront of our priorities. We understand that the monsoon season presents unique challenges for vehicle owners. Our 'Customer Awareness' campaign aims to educate vehicle owners about the importance of routine maintenance and the role of Hyundai genuine parts in ensuring their safety. We encourage all Hyundai owners to visit their nearest Hyundai service center to have their vehicles thoroughly checked before embarking on any long drives or traveling through hilly areas."

This campaign highlights several key aspects of vehicle maintenance, including:

1. Brake Pads: Essential for effective braking, ensuring that the vehicle can stop safely even on wet roads.

2. Wipers: Crucial for maintaining visibility during heavy rainfall, preventing accidents caused by obstructed views.

3. Headlights: Important for visibility and ensuring that the vehicle is clearly visible to others on the road.

Additionally, Hyundai Mobis recommends its genuine accessories to its customers for enjoying flawless driving experience during the Monsoon season, including

* Mudflap: It protects the car from mud splashes

* Car Cover: Prevention of car from dirt and water during heavy rainfall.

* 3D Mat: Resistant to dirt, dust, and debris, making them ideal for all weather conditions.

Hyundai Mobis urges all Hyundai vehicle owners to take proactive measures by scheduling a visit to their local Hyundai service center for a thorough vehicle check-up. Regular maintenance and timely replacement of essential parts will help in preventing breakdowns and enhance safety during the monsoon season.

The "Customer Awareness" campaign is a part of Hyundai Mobis' broader commitment to customer care and safety. By providing valuable information and promoting regular vehicle maintenance, Hyundai Mobis continues to lead the way in ensuring a safe and enjoyable driving experience for all.

For more information on the campaign, please visit Hyundai Mobis Social Media Handles.

As a global auto parts vendor, we focus on autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification to be a leader in the era of smart mobility. Based on three modular auto components (i.e. chassis, cockpit and front-end), we work to make driving safer and easier and also offer service parts that can best serve the purpose. In addition, we are the first global vendor to adopt a massive flow production line for the key components of hydrogen-fueled vehicles, playing a leading role in the development of the technology towards full production.

Mobis India supplies After-sales Parts and accessories, through a network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in various Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/Mobis Authorized Distributors spread across the length and breadth of India.

MOBIS India's strength in the After-Sales Parts business lies in the strong bond between its fully integrated (forward & backward) supply chain solutions, vendor base, Pan-India Dealers & Distributors Network and its end customers. With its global expertise, MOBIS has upgraded the Dealers & Distributors network to a highly efficient and sustainable B2B network, with the aim to provide World-class Service quality to the Hyundai Customers.

For further information, please visit www.hyundaimobisin.com.

