'I Am Woman' 5.0 by The Karan Gupta Education Foundation (KGEF) and IE University: Empowering Voices, Inspiring Change

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: "I Am Woman" is a collaborative platform established by the Karan Gupta Education Foundation (KGEF) and IE University. Created with the purpose of celebrating and recognizing the inspirational contributions of women across various fields, both organizations share a commitment to highlight the significant roles women play in business and society, striving to empower and support women in every aspect of their lives. Sharing the purpose and vision behind 'I Am Woman', Dr Karan Gupta, Founder KGEF and MD IE University shares, "The vision behind "I Am Woman" is rooted in the belief that when women come together, they create an unstoppable force for change. This platform was conceived as a space where women from different walks of life can gather to support, learn, and inspire each other. It was founded on the idea that sharing stories of resilience and success can empower others to overcome their own challenges.

Indian actor and social activist Richa Chadha was honoured with the "Woman of Substance Award", celebrating her contributions to the film industry and her continued advocacy for women's rights and social justice. Richa's work goes beyond cinema, as she actively uses her platform to support underrepresented voices and highlight crucial societal issues, making her a beacon of empowerment for women everywhere.

Sharing her experience at 'I Am Woman', Richa Chadha shares, "It was really special to be a part of 'I Am Woman' with so many incredible and empowering voices. As women of strength and resilience, we all have stories that deserve to be heard. Dr. Karan Gupta and the foundation are doing an amazing job bringing together such powerful women from different walks of life. This is the first time I have stepped out after giving birth to my baby girl, and it's inspiring to be in the company of these women."

The 2024 edition marked the fifth year of "I Am Woman". The evening featured a series of panels and awards designed to spark meaningful conversations and honour exceptional achievements. This year, the platform covered diverse topics such as Women in Business, Women's Safety in India, Social Impact, and Women of Substance. Each panel brought together influential personalities who shared their journeys, insights and experiences.

The Women in Business Panel hosted by Actor Zayed Khan included prominent leaders like Minal Deshpande, Managing Director at Deloitte; Suzanne Muthoot, VP at Muthoot Finance; and Resham Chhabria, VP at ABDL, Nawaz Modi Singhania, Author and Fitness Coach.

The Women's Safety in India panel was moderated by Madhoo Shah and featured experts such as Advocate Mrunalini Deshpande, Advocate for Women's Rights; and Dr. Rishma Pai, OBGYN Pioneer.

The Social Impact panel was led by Actor Rohit Roy and highlighted voices like Chandini Di, representing Voice of Slum. Followed by Actor Taher Shabbir who hosted Swarnalatha J, a Disability Rights Activist. Additionally, these women who have made exceptional contributions in their fields were recognized and felicitated.

Other guests at the event include Film Producer Krishika Lulla, Lucky Morani, Reshma Merchant, Malaika Khan, Consulate General of Spain, Jorge Cadenas, Madhoo Shah amongst others.

The KGEF provides education and career support to those in need, empowering them to achieve their dreams. IE University, promotes diversity and inclusion, supporting women to lead and innovate in their fields. Together, they aim to uplift individuals and create a more inclusive world.

"I Am Woman" brings together an inspiring lineup of speakers and honorees. By celebrating these remarkable journeys and fostering a community of support, "I Am Woman" underscores the vital role women play in shaping our world. The event featured panels on critical issues, offering opportunities for networking, and culminated in the recognition of women who have made significant contributions to their fields.

Know more about 'I Am Woman' and its impact: iamwoman.co.in.

