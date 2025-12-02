ICICI Prudential PFM Unveils 'My Family My Future': Empowering Working Women, Housewives and Parents to Secure Their Family's Tomorrow

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 2: In a landmark initiative to promote inclusive financial security for Indian families, ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company Ltd. (ICICI PFM) announced the launch of its latest offering under the National Pension System (NPS), 'My Family My Future'. The new scheme was unveiled during the NPS Diwas Conference on 'Inclusive Pensions, Innovative Solutions: Strengthening Retirement Security in India' organised by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), in the august presence of Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman.

Designed especially for women, homemakers, and parents, this pioneering pension solution under the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF) aims to empower families to build long-term, disciplined savings that secure their loved ones' future milestones, from education and marriage.

Empowering Families through Financial Discipline

At the launch, Mr Sumit Mohindra, CEO of ICICI PFM, highlighted the vision behind the initiative:

"My Family My Future is more than just a pension plan; it's a step towards empowering women and families to take control of their financial destiny. It encourages disciplined savings, offers flexibility through smart asset allocation, and ensures a sustainable income stream for the family's future."

This innovative scheme bridges the gap between traditional savings instruments and modern investment needs by combining market-linked growth with long-term financial stability under the trusted NPS framework.

Smart Asset Allocation for Growth and Stability

The My Family My Future scheme offers a diversified mix of asset classes designed to balance growth and safety:

* Equity: 50-85%

* Debt: Up to 50%

* Alternate Assets: Up to 5%

* Money Market Instruments: Up to 10%

This balanced allocation offers the opportunity for inflation-beating returns while maintaining prudent risk management, enabling families to grow their wealth with confidence.

Key Features and Highlights

* Tailored for women, homemakers, and parents seeking a secure second income post-vesting.

* Vesting period: 15 years or until age 60 (whichever is earlier).

* Flexible withdrawal: Allowed post-vesting, at age 60, or upon retirement.

* Switching options: Flexibility to move between schemes after vesting.

* Low-cost and transparent structure: Fund management fees and distribution charges capped at 0.30%.

* Regulatory oversight: Managed under PFRDA guidelines, ensuring strong governance and transparency.

Championing Women's Financial Empowerment

The scheme's distinct women-centric design recognises the role of mothers and homemakers as financial anchors of Indian households. By encouraging small, consistent investments, it enables women to build financial independence and long-term security for their families.

"We are proud to launch a plan that resonates with the aspirations of modern Indian women, who not only manage today's household finances but also shape tomorrow's financial resilience," added Mr Mohindra.

Industry Perspectives

The financial fraternity has welcomed this launch as a significant innovation in India's evolving pension landscape.

"My Family My Future scheme introduces much-needed flexibility and inclusivity to pension planning. It aligns well with India's growing focus on long-term family-oriented financial solutions.", Sr. Partner at EY India, remarked.

"The plan's design balances growth with protection, offering families a dependable tool for intergenerational financial security." Head, National Pension System, KFin Technologies, added,

Availability and Access

Enrolment into My Family My Future is seamless through ICICI PFM' digital and branch networks. Subscribers can select investment portfolios tailored to their risk appetite and manage them conveniently through online dashboards and advisory support.

A Commitment to Inclusive Retirement Security

With My Family My Future, ICICI PFM reaffirms its commitment to fostering financial inclusion, women's empowerment, and retirement readiness in line with PFRDA's mission to strengthen India's social security ecosystem.

To know more about the plan, please visit: https://www.iciciprupension.com/

About ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company Ltd.

ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company Ltd. is one of India's leading pension fund managers under the National Pension System (NPS), managing retirement assets with a strong focus on transparency, innovation, and investor trust. With a legacy of disciplined investment and risk management, the company aims to empower individuals and families to achieve long-term financial freedom.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)