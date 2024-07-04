Iconic Gas India Expo 2024 is back with it's Second Edition!

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 4: Gas India 2024 Expo - International Exhibition and Conference is being held on 04-06 July 2024 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, NCR, U.P (India) will showcase the latest sector-specific Production techniques, Manufacturing process ,Services, developments, technologies and equipment's and this event will attract high quality visitors, buyers and decision makers from the national and international gas industry .The major enterprises and professional visitors from all over the world will come together to this efficient trading, technology exchange, Export-import and knowledgeable platform to boost the development of the gas industry.

The expo aims to provide a high-quality international business development platform where our exhibitors can expand business, conduct technology exchange, display new products, and find cooperative partners.

Concurrent Events:

* Natural Gas Vehicle Expo ( NGV India 2024)

* World Gas Summit 2024

World Gas Summit 2024- International Summit on Natural and Industrial Gases Production- Processing - Refining - Refueling, Technologies, and Infrastructure is being held 04-05 July 2024 at India Expo Centre, Grater Noida, NCR, UP, India concurrently with GAS India Expo 2024 organized by Indian Trade Fair Academy (ITFA) and Indian Exhibition Services

World Gas Summit 2024 is a 2-day networking event will bring together experts from the fields of Gas and allied industry to discuss about the latest technologies, growth, challenges and opportunities in gas industry worldwide in future prospects and debate between industry experts on the key topics of importance and role of gas in the growth, advancement and sustainability in any country .World Gas Summit will be acting as a facilitator in forging bonds between the gas Industry, Trade Associations, Government agencies and individual Manufacturers & also Service Providers. It helps in bridging the gaps in communication by enabling a smooth environment for networking, collaborations, strategizing and provides scope for partnership opportunities.

With around 500 top professionals expected to attend the event and approximately 16000 sq. mt. of Exhibition space, 150 plus Exhibitors on one hand and 8000-10,000 high Caliber Environment & Allied Industry Professionals, Entrepreneurs, Senior Purchase Professionals on the other visiting the Show. Eminent Speakers from India and abroad will debate, deliberate, and exchange views on the key issues of the gas industry World Gas Summit will present a global networking opportunity with technologist, policy makers, researchers, manufacturers, academicians, industrialists, and Govt. agencies.

The Summit will provide an ideal opportunity for the gas industry professional to interact with the expert of Gas & allied Industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)