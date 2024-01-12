IDMA's flagship event, Pharma Live Expo & Summit, opens doors in Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: Pharma Live Expo & Summit, the flagship event of the INDIAN DRUG MANUFACTURERS' ASSOCIATION (https://pharmalivexpo.com/) is all set to host more than 500 exhibitors and showcase above 20,000 products in front of the ever growing Indian Pharmaceutical industry.

The show is scheduled to take place from January 17 till 19, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Nesco Mumbai. Organised under the aegis of Dept. of Pharmaceuticals, Govt of India the event is also supported by industry stakeholders like Pharmexcil, FOPE, FPME, BDMAI and others. The event will attract 20,000 pharma professionals across worldwide from profiles like Procurement, R & D, Plant Engineering & Maintenance, production, QA, QC, supply chain and many among others.

The much anticipated expo & summit will be having exhibitors from diversified profiles. It includes Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical & Herbal Formulations, Pharma & Packaging machineries, Contract Manufacturing, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Lab & Analytical Instruments, Drug Intermediates & Excipient and Ancillary industries to Pharma.

"India is hailed as the 'Pharmacy of the World' and the industry is all set to become more self-reliant in terms of drug manufacturing. Propelled by the new Government initiatives like Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) and the Revised Schedule M policies are taking the industry to larger heights. Becoming a catalyst to this tremendous growth, the INDIAN DRUG MANUFACTURERS' ASSOCIATION along with ICEXPO CONSULTS are organizing the Pharma Live Expo in Mumbai," said Mr. Daara Patel, Secretary General, IDMA (https://pharmalivexpo.com/).

"The show will encompass the entire global Pharma fraternity under one roof so as to have meaningful deliberations and contribute to the collective growth of the ever growing Indian pharmaceutical industry," he added.

Pharma Live Expo boasts of major exhibitors like ACG, Micro Labs, Shree Venkatesh International, Indoco Remedies, Ind-Swift Laboratories, NPM Process Equipments, Gufic Biosciences, Mascot Health Series, Vaxom Packaging, Influx Healthtech, Anchor Mark, West Coast Pharmaceutical Works Halewood Laboratories, Antares Vision, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PR Pharma Engineers, Logos Pharma, Zongovita, Spincotech, AAN Pharma, Montage Laboratories, Sai Mira Innopharm, Avians, Ecobliss, Naprod Life Sciences, Sartak Biotech, Vaishali Pharma, Arjun Beeswax, Zuviues to name a few.

Industry specific conference & panel discussions will run parallel to the expo and summit, which will include topics like:

* The Central Role of Excipients in Drug Formulation

* Digitisation and Automation in Pharma Manufacturing Labs

* Regulatory Changes in the Pharmaceutical Industry: Impact, Challenges, and Strategies

* Importance of Dissolution Testing

The Delegates from over 50 countries are expected at this business extravaganza. It includes Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Ghana, Uganda, Angola, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, Swaziland, Slovak Republic, Australia, Madagascar, Chile, Somalia, Nepal, Rwanda, UK, USA, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Philippines, Nigeria, Barbados, Myanmar, Germany, UAE and many others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)