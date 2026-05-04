Stocks to buy today, May 4: Aakash Shah Recommendations

Bharat Seats

Buy BHARATSE in Cash at ₹187.25 | Stop-loss: ₹175 | Target price: ₹205

Bharat Seats is showing a fresh breakout setup after a prolonged consolidation phase, currently trading near ₹187.25. The stock has recently moved above a descending resistance trendline formed from earlier swing highs, indicating that sellers are gradually losing control and buyers are stepping back in.

From a technical standpoint, the stock is holding firmly above its key EMA levels, which reflects a strong underlying trend. The alignment of moving averages suggests that momentum remains in favour of the bulls, while RSI near the 60 zone indicates improving strength without being overbought. The recent breakout structure points towards potential upside targets near 205 in the near term, where previous supply zones are placed. Strong follow-up volume can further validate this upside breakout. On the downside, the 175 level now acts as immediate support. Any close below support zone may weaken the current setup and trigger short-term consolidation or profit booking.

Vishnu Chemicals

Buy VISHNU in Cash at ₹594 | Stop-loss: ₹563 | Target: ₹630

Vishnu Chemicals is displaying strong price action after emerging from a broad consolidation range, currently trading near 594.15. The stock has recently crossed above the long-standing resistance zone around 575, indicating renewed buying interest and the possibility of a fresh upward leg.

Technically, the stock is trading above its key EMA levels, which highlights strength across all major time frames. The upward slope in shorter moving averages suggests momentum is improving, while RSI near the mid-60 zone reflects healthy bullish strength. The stock is now trading close to its all-time high zone and appears ready for a fresh breakout above previous highs. A decisive move above this zone could open the path towards 630 in the near term, supported by sustained volume participation. On the downside, 563 is the immediate stop-loss level, placed near the 20-day EMA support zone. Any close below this level may weaken the current momentum and lead to short-term consolidation.

Kingfa Science & Technology

Buy KINGFA in Cash at ₹4,779 | Stop-loss: ₹4,545 | Target: ₹5139

Kingfa Science & Technology is maintaining a strong bullish structure after a healthy pullback, currently trading near ₹4,779.10. The stock recently witnessed an exact rebound from its 20-day EMA zone, signalling that buyers are actively defending lower levels and the ongoing uptrend remains intact.

Technically, KINGFA is trading above its key EMA levels, reflecting strength across all major time frames. The recent bounce from the short-term moving average confirms that momentum continues to stay positive, while the overall price structure remains favourable for further upside. The stock is now hovering close to its recent peak zone and appears well-positioned for another upward breakout. A sustained move from current levels could lead the stock towards its previous all-time high of 5,139, which stands as the immediate upside target in the near term. On the downside, the 4,545 level, which aligns with the 20-day EMA support zone, will act as immediate support as well as a crucial stop-loss level. Any close below this mark may trigger temporary consolidation or profit booking.

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Disclaimer: This article is by Aakash Shah, technical research analyst, Choice Equity Broking. Views expressed are his own.