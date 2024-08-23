IEEE Education Engineering Student and Young Professionals Congress 2024: A Grand Success

SMPL New Delhi [India], August 23: The 2024 IEEE Education Engineering Student and Young Professionals Congress, a flagship event of the IEEE Education Society, being organized with outstanding success, drawing over 400+ participants from across the globe. Held under the theme "Emerging Technologies," this congress brought together students, young professionals, industry experts, and academics for a three-day journey of learning, collaboration, and innovation Organized by IEEE Education Society Young Professionals Adhoc Committee Hosted by Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune. This is a Global Gathering of Innovators With attendees from countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Uganda, Pakistan, UAE, Egypt, Spain, the United States, and Canada, the congress was a melting pot of ideas and cultures. Participants engaged in meaningful discussions about the role of emerging technologies in shaping the future of education, industry, and society.

The Inspiring Keynotes and Thought-Provoking Sessions in the congress featured an impressive lineup of speakers who shared their expertise on various cutting-edge technologies. Highlights included a plenary talk by **Thomas M. Coughlin**, President of IEEE, commemorating the 140th anniversary of IEEE. His address set a visionary tone for the event, emphasizing the importance of innovation and global collaboration in the field of engineering.

Murari Ramuka, a Generative AI Specialist at Google Inc., India, delivered a captivating keynote on "Generative AI: The Future of Creativity and Innovation." His presentation explored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in driving creativity across different industries. Other notable speakers included: Dr. Ketan Kotecha, Dr. Shashikant Patil, Professor, Atlas SkillTech University Mumbai Sai Prashanth Mallelu, IEEE TAB Committee Young Professionals Representative Dr. MVV Prasad, Associate Professor, SIT- Symbiosis Institute of Technology Session by Dr Marija Furdek, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden. Dr Herbert Ho-Ching Iu, Professor, Department of Electrical, Electronic & Computer Engineering, Australia. Dr. BALIJEPALLI VENKATA SITA KRISHNA MURTHY, Master Engineer Liteon Technology, Singapore. Mr. Anjaneyulu Devarasetty, Associate Engineer, L & T Technology Services Member, IEEE COMSOC YP. Mr. Sai Prashanth Mallellu, Chair, Student Engagement Committee, IEEE COMSOC Member Services Board. Session by Dr. Prashant R. Nair, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Deemed-to-be-University). Dr. Kalpesh Kapoor Professor, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, Dr Puneet Goyal, Associate Professor, IIT Ropar, India. Dr Vikrant Karale, Data Scientist, Advanced Quantz and Analytics (AQuA) TCS.

These sessions by prominent speakers provided attendees with deep insights into the latest advancements in technology and their practical applications, sparking lively discussions and new ideas.

In addition to keynote presentations and technical sessions, the congress offered a series of interactive workshops and panel discussions. These sessions provided hands-on learning opportunities and allowed participants to engage with experts on topics such as 5G technology, data privacy, and digital ethics.

The event also facilitated networking among participants, enabling them to connect with peers, mentors, and industry leaders from around the world. These interactions fostered valuable collaborations and partnerships that are expected to drive future innovations in the field.

The success of the congress would not have been possible without the dedication of the organizing committee, volunteers, and the generous support of sponsors like IEEE & IEEE Education Society & Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune. We are especially grateful to these organizations for providing free certification courses on "5G Primer" and "Fundamentals of Cellular Communication and 5G," which were highly valued by the participants.

As the IEEE Education Engineering Student and Young Professionals Congress 2024 comes to a close, we are filled with optimism and excitement for the future. The event highlighted the crucial role of diversity and collaboration in advancing technology and shaping the future of education. The ideas, discussions, and connections made during this congress will have a lasting impact on the global engineering community.

The IEEE Education Society is committed to continuing this tradition of fostering innovation and excellence. We look forward to future events where we can build on the success of this congress and further contribute to the advancement of technology and education worldwide.

