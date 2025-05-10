If Purity Had a Face, It Would Be Hers: Annapurna's Salutes Mothers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 10: This Mother's Day, Annapurna Group releases the campaign 'Where Purity Begins', a film that feels less like advertising and more like a moment of reflection. It is not only a celebration of the strength of Indian womanhood but pays quiet heartfelt tribute to something we all feel but rarely acknowledge: the deep, unspoken power of mothers.

At the heart of the film lies a simple yet profound insight--purity isn't something loud or glowing. It's something you feel. It's unspoken, yet deeply trusted. Just like a mother. And just like Annapurna, a brand that has stood for nourishment with integrity, generation after generation.

Through this video, Annapurna Group not only honours mothers but also reinforces its long-standing commitment to "Your Right to Purity". Just as a mother remains a quiet, constant force of care and truth, Annapurna pledges to uphold the same values in every product it creates. Whether it's the food we eat or the everyday essentials we trust, purity, honesty, and presence are the non-negotiables.

"At Annapurna we are committed to securing the consumers' right to purity when it comes to food. This has been our objective since 1952, and stringently maintained in the food products that we have been offering" says Mr. Subir Ghosh, Managing Director, Annapurna Group. "As we infuse the purity of motherhood in everything that we create, it is only appropriate that we salute all mothers on this Mother's Day." adds Mr. Ghosh.

Directed by Vinay Jaiswal, this film offers a fresh take on the purity of motherhood. Backed by Artha Creations -- a Bombay-based production house known for powerful storytelling and impactful productions.

As the film concludes, it leaves no doubt:

"If purity had a face, it would be hers."

About Annapurna Group

Annapurna Group is a renowned FMCG firm dedicated to delivering pure and delightful products to households across Eastern India. With a legacy of over 70 years, Annapurna Group is committed to upholding the Right to Purity.

