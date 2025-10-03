IIFL Capital Presents JITO Connect 2025: Celebrating Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Community Leadership

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3: IIFL Capital ( www.iiflcapital.com/hni-wealth), one of India's leading wealth management firms, has partnered with the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) to present JITO Connect 2025, a flagship initiative designed to foster networking, collaboration, and growth among Jain professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and community leaders. The three-day conclave, to be held from October 3-5, 2025 at Hitex, Hyderabad, is likely to draw over two lac participants from across India and overseas for a high-powered exchange of ideas, inspiration, and opportunities.

A Platform for Growth and Legacy

With its philosophy of "transforming wealth into legacy," IIFL Capital brings its expertise in wealth creation, financial insights, and investment opportunities to JITO Connect 2025. As a firm managing $30 billion in assets under advice, management, and custody, IIFL Capital will engage participants through keynote sessions, panel discussions, and thought leadership around capital markets, innovation, and the future of wealth.

Commenting on the partnership Shri. Mr. R Venkataraman, Managing Director at IIFL Capital said, "JITO Connect has grown into one of the most impactful platforms for our community of entrepreneurs and investors and beyond--bringing together leaders, innovators, and change makers. At IIFL Capital, we believe that true wealth is built not only in financial markets but also through the values of entrepreneurship, integrity, and collaboration. Our goal is to empower families and entrepreneurs to convert wealth into a lasting legacy."

Event Highlights

Day 1 - October 3, 2025

- The inaugural session features Shri Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, and Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, alongside dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

- Leadership Insights by Smt. Smriti Irani, former Cabinet Minister, will set the tone on governance and policy.

- IIFL Capital Session: A panel on "Capital, Conviction & the Last Decade" with market stalwarts Shri Nilesh Shah and Shri A. Balasubramaniam, followed by a keynote from Raj Narayanam (Zaggle).

- Keynote addresses includes Shri Nirmal Jain (Founder, IIFL Group) and Shri Sridhar Vembu (Founder, Zoho Corporation), with insights on entrepreneurship and innovation.

- Evening celebrations include special performance by Shankar Mahadevan & Sons.

Day 2 - October 4, 2025

- Two sessions on markets & economy features leading investors and entrepreneurs - Shri Utpal Seth, Shri Vijay Kedia, Shri Atul Chordia, and Shri Vijay Darda, Shri Navneet Munot, and Shri R. Venkataraman, highlighting India's growth trajectory.

- Shri Daaji (Kamlesh D. Patel) will take a spiritual masterclass on conscious living.

- Celebrated cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and actor Boman Irani will inspire audiences with personal journeys of discipline and creativity.

- Smt. Rupali Ganguly and Smt. Bhagyashree will lead powerful engagements with women entrepreneurs.

- Evening entertainment includes Pritam Live, delivering a memorable music experience.

Day 3 - October 5, 2025

- Thought-provoking sessions like "India Towards 2047" by Dr. Anand Ranganathan will examine opportunities for India's future.

- IIFL Capital Sessions:

- "Business Opportunities with IIFL Capital" - keynote by Shri Praveen K, VP South, Franchise Acquisition & Development. and "Algorithmic Trading - Efficiency, Discipline and Investing" - keynote by Shri Saurav Sisodia.

- Cultural evenings features poetry and music performances by Shri Manoj Muntashir and Dr. Kumar Vishwas.

IIFL Capital is one of India's leading wealth management firms with $30 billion in assets under management, advice, and custody. Guided by the philosophy of "transforming wealth into legacy," IIFL Capital offers holistic solutions across wealth creation, preservation, and succession, empowering families and entrepreneurs to build enduring legacies.

About JITO Connect: JITO Connect is the flagship initiative of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), envisioned to unite professionals, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders through global trade summits, youth programs, and business networking opportunities. Over the years, it has grown into a premier platform celebrating entrepreneurship, community service, and innovation.

