IIFL Finance Scores 46 in First S & P Global Sustainability Assessment, Registers a 15-point Improvement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: IIFL Finance Limited, which is one of India's leading non-banking financial companies, has marked a significant milestone in its sustainability journey, securing a score of 46 in its maiden participation in the S & P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2025. This represents a sharp rise from the earlier score of 31, which was derived independently by S & P Global based solely on publicly available disclosures.

More than a numerical improvement, the progression reflects a deliberate shift -- from disclosure-led compliance to institutionally embedded ESG performance.

The S & P Global CSA, a globally respected benchmark, evaluates companies across Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) dimensions, measuring them against international industry peers. Within this rigorous framework, IIFL Finance's performance was primarily driven by strength in the Governance & Economic dimension, followed by Social and Environmental parameters.

The increase in score underscores enhanced transparency, improved data depth, and sharper articulation of sustainability practices. According to the assessment, the most material weighted drivers were Human Capital Management, Sustainable Finance and Corporate Governance -- areas closely aligned with IIFL Finance's long-term strategy. The report further highlighted that the Company demonstrated higher data availability compared to peers, making available 75% of required disclosures and 79% of additional disclosures.

The CSA evaluates approximately 640 companies globally under the "FBN (Financials Broad Industry) Diversified Financial Services and Capital Markets" industry classification -- placing IIFL Finance within a competitive global cohort of financial institutions.

Speaking on the S & P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, Mr. Nirmal Jain, Founder and Managing Director, IIFL Finance, said, "This outcome reflects our sustained focus on strengthening ESG across the organization. Since inception, we have remained committed to serving the underserved, advancing financial inclusion across India. As we move forward, we will continue to reduce the environmental footprint of our operations, reinforce governance standards, and serve our customers, employees and stakeholders with responsibility and integrity."

The first-time CSA score is not the culmination of a process -- it is a signal of intent. It reflects IIFL Finance's commitment to integrating ESG principles into its core business strategy, strengthening governance architecture, and building long-term stakeholder trust.

As the Company continues its journey, the focus will remain clear: deepen sustainability integration, elevate disclosures to global best standards, and translate responsible finance into measurable impact -- creating enduring value for stakeholders and society alike.

About IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance's offerings include home loans, gold loans, MSME Secured Loan, MSME unsecured Loan, personal loan, Supply Chain Finance, Microfinance, Construction and Real Estate Finance and Capital Market Finance; catering to both retail and corporate clients; Subsidiaries of the Company are IIFL Home Finance Limited, IIFL Samasta Finance Limited (Formerly known as Samasta Microfinance Limited), IIHFL Sales Limited and IIFL Fintech Private Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Open Fintech Private Limited).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927119/Nirmal_Jain_Founder_IIFL_Group.jpg

