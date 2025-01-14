IIFL Foundation Launches 15-Boat Ambulances at Maha Kumbh in Partnership With Mela Authorities

BusinessWire India

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14: IIFL Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of IIFL Group, has partnered with Maha Kumbh Mela authorities to launch fifteen boat ambulances for first-aid and emergency medical attention during the forty-five day Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This initiative marks the first instance of floating healthcare units being deployed at such a large gathering, which is expected to draw over 400 million visitors to the spiritual festival.

In collaboration with Bharat Scouts and Guides, IIFL Foundation will deliver first-aid emergency health support on these fifteen-boat ambulances, supported by a dedicated fifty-member strong team. Additionally, IIFL Foundation has also established a health center equipped with two qualified doctors and essential medical equipment to further enhance the healthcare services available to the pilgrims.

Madhu Jain, Director of IIFL Foundation, stated, "As the world eagerly anticipates the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh from January 13 to February 26, 2025, I am pleased to share a unique and significant initiative undertaken by us. We are grateful for the support and guidance of the Uttar Pradesh Government and Mela Adhikari Shri Vijay Kiran Anand, IAS, and other senior officials managing the Maha Kumbh for being a part of the 'boat ambulance' services idea from the conceptualization stage to approval and execution."

She added, "IIFL Foundation has launched these one-of-a-kind boat-ambulance services to ensure faster response times and provide on-board treatment for pilgrims needing immediate medical attention while traveling on the rivers and taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam. We are genuinely excited to contribute to this historic event and will strive to support all government efforts to ensure its success."

Uttar Pradesh holds a special place in IIFL Foundation's program outreach. In Uttar Pradesh, the Foundation's education initiatives in Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra districts benefit nearly 300,000 students. It also conducts annual free medical camps in Barsana, benefiting thousands over the past decade, and runs 'Chauras' centers for children of migrant laborers in Noida, providing free meals, healthcare, and education.

Recognized as one of India's largest CSR foundations, IIFL Foundation has consistently worked in areas of education, health, livelihood, and climate change. The Foundation's initiatives have positively impacted over a million beneficiaries and earned recognition from the Central Government, State Governments, and global entities, including the United Nations. IIFL has pioneered multiple healthcare innovations in partnership with government and non-government organizations across India.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, anchored in Hindu mythology, is the world's largest public gathering and an immense collective act of faith. IIFL Foundation is honored to play a role in this sacred event, which brings together ascetics, saints, sadhus, sadhvis, kalpvasis, and pilgrims from all walks of life.

