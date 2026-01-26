IIM Udaipur Concludes Faculty Development Programme

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 26: The Centre for Teaching and Learning, Indian Institute of Management Udaipur successfully concluded a five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) titled "Empowering Educators with AI Tools", held from January 19 to January 23, 2026, at its campus. The programme was organised as part of the Institute's ongoing commitment to strengthening academic capacity and contributing to regional development through knowledge dissemination and faculty empowerment.

The FDP brought together faculty members and academic professionals from institutions across the region, with the objective of enabling educators to effectively integrate Artificial Intelligence into teaching, learning, and research practices. By focusing on emerging digital capabilities, the programme aimed to enhance the quality of higher education and support the development of a future-ready academic ecosystem in the region.

Over five days, participants engaged in expert-led sessions on AI-driven transformation in education, covering generative AI, AI-enhanced course design and delivery, student engagement, learning analytics, assessment methods, and AI applications in quantitative and qualitative research. The programme featured hands-on training in AI-enabled Excel tools, Power Query, and digitally enabled case development, alongside focused discussions on ethical AI use, academic integrity, and governance in higher education. Through this initiative, IIM Udaipur reaffirmed its role as a knowledge partner for academic and regional development, extending its expertise beyond the classroom to support capacity building, innovation, and responsible technology adoption across the higher education ecosystem.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2868600/IIMU.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183220/5733365/IIMU_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)