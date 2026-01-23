WEF 2026 Day 5: Key speakers and major discussions at Davos today

The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 Annual Meeting, which began on Monday, is holding its final day today. Over the last four days, global leaders from across the world, including India, China, the United States, and Europe, gathered at the forum. They discussed several major global issues, such as geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and concerns related to possible US control over Greenland.

US President Donald Trump addressed the forum on its third day. During his speech, he said that he would not use force to take over Greenland. On the sidelines of the forum, Trump met Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte. During their interaction, the US agreed to drop its proposed tariffs on eight European Union countries starting February 1. Trump also said that he had secured what he described as “a concept of a deal” on Greenland.

Several geopolitical and economic issues were discussed at the forum. These included tariffs, the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, climate change concerns, and the future of electric vehicles. The discussions reflected growing global concerns over trade tensions, technology disruption, and long-term economic stability.

Key speakers for WEF 2026 Day 5

ALSO READ | MMRDA signs MoUs worth ₹9 trillion on day two of WEF 2026 The final day features several high-profile speakers. These include Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva; Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan; Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla; World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde; and New York Times Editor-at-Large and columnist Andrew R Sorkin, among others.

Major discussions on the final day

The final day of WEF 2026 will begin with a discussion on Next Generation Social Movements. From the streets of Kathmandu to university campuses in Nairobi, digital platforms in Jakarta, and civic innovation labs in Seoul, young people are reshaping democratic participation in real time.

There will also be discussions on the global economic outlook, led by Georgieva, Lagarde, and others. The global economy is expected to grow by around 3.1 per cent in 2026. However, rising trade tensions, rapid technology deployment, increasing public debt, and the risk of asset bubbles continue to keep policymakers and financial markets on high alert.

Other important topics scheduled for discussion include protecting scientific freedom, the future of the internet, the state of the Fourth Estate, geopolitical risk outlook for 2026, collaboration between artists and scientists, mental health in times of global change, and how the meaning of politics is evolving in a rapidly shifting world.

ALSO READ | 'Pollution a bigger threat to India than tariffs': Gita Gopinath at Davos The closing remarks of WEF 2026 will be delivered by Faisal Alibrahim, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning, along with Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum.

WEF Annual Meet 2026 Davos

Several prominent world leaders attended the 2026 annual meeting. These included French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

India also sent a large delegation to the World Economic Forum this year. The delegation included four Union ministers, including Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Joshi, and K Rammohan Naidu. It also included six chief ministers and over 100 senior corporate leaders, underlining India’s active engagement at the global forum.