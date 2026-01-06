IIT Kanpur's Entrepreneurship Cell to host annual flagship event E-Summit 2025 on January 23-25, registrations open

VMPL

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6: The Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kanpur, announced the opening of registrations for its annual flagship event, E-Summit'25, to be organized at the IIT Kanpur campus between January 23rd-25th, 2026. The event will bring together the academic community, venture capitalists, new-age entrepreneurs, industry leaders and other prominent individuals to showcase entrepreneurial spirit and provide a platform for networking, workshops, competitions, hackathons, fireside chats, and a grand startup expo. Registrations to attend the E-Summit 2025 are open and can be completed from the IIT Kanpur E-Cell website, (https://www.ecelliitk.org/esummit/), or here.

The E-Summit will showcase numerous innovative startups at its Startup Expo, while also organizing Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge (YEC) finale, giving school students the opportunity to pitch their business ideas, along with the finale of UpStart 2025, its flagship business model pitching competition, where winners from Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Seoul (South Korea) edition will participate to showcase their innovation and originality. Furthermore, the Startup Expo will also see participation from prominent investors, academia, industrialists, government officials, and students from across India.

The Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kanpur team emphasized the importance of the E-Summit'25, saying, "The E-Summit 2025 presents a unique opportunity to delve deep into the Indian startup ecosystem and first-hand witness the innovation and originality Indian entrepreneurs are bringing on the table. As organizers, our goal is to create a vibrant ecosystem where entrepreneurs across the country are not only able to coordinate with each other, but also create a direct communication funnel with important stakeholders like investors, government officials, the academia and others. The E-Summit also emphasizes on attracting and educating India's talented youths, and showcasing innovative ways for them to become contributors to the nation building process."

The E-Summit will have multiple competitions and hackathons for the participants, namely BizEntangle, Be Angel, $tock the Stock, Model United Corporation, SellYourSole, and Decrypt. It will also host several workshops, featuring partnerships with leading companies like Meta, Google & Microsoft. These sessions guide participants in mastering visionary thinking, enhancing problem-solving skills through Design Thinking, building powerful brands with strategic engagement, and exploring the entrepreneurial potential of Generative AI. Additionally, the E-Summit will also feature fireside chats and panel discussions led by prominent industry experts, covering essential topics that inspire and empower entrepreneurs to thrive. In the previous years, industry experts such as Aman Gupta (BoAt), Kunal Shah (Cred), Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha), Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Amit Agarwal (NoBroker), Mukesh Bansal (Myntra), DS Mishra (Chief Secretary, Govt. of UP) and many others have left their marks on the attendees, an aspect that will continue in the 2025 edition as well.

About IIT Kanpur's Entrepreneurship Cell

Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kanpur, is a student-driven body committed to fostering innovation and entrepreneurial thinking among youth. By bridging the gap between student innovators, industry experts, investors, and incubators, E-Cell helps ideas transform into impactful startups. Its mission is to create a generation that is innovative, risk-taking, socially responsible, and driven to turn bright ideas into successful ventures.

For more information, visit: https://www.ecelliitk.org/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)