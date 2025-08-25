ILSS and Harish & Bina Shah Foundation Join Forces to Strengthen India's Social Impact Leadership

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: India doesn't lack compassion. It lacks capacity. Even as funding for social change grows, the sector continues to grapple with a critical leadership void. In a bold response to this challenge, India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) and the Harish & Bina Shah Foundation (HBSF) have launched the Harish and Bina Shah Centre for Talent and Leadership - an institution designed to fuel the next generation of visionary, values-driven changemakers.

This Centre marks a pivotal investment in India's nonprofit talent and leadership ecosystem. It's a step in addressing the chronic leadership deficit that continues to hold back the sector, even as philanthropy and CSR surge. With a strategic partnership in place, ILSS and HBSF are placing leadership front and centre of the nation's development story. This Centre will address that challenge through flagship learning programs, women's leadership accelerators, community-led engagement platforms, and a growing body of sectoral knowledge and research.

"We are at a moment in time where India's development goals cannot be achieved without a strong and resilient social sector," said Anu Prasad, Founder and CEO of ILSS.

"This Centre is our response to that urgent need. It is a space dedicated to nurturing values-based, future-ready leaders who can navigate complexity, drive systems change, and build institutions that last. We are grateful to the Harish and Bina Shah Foundation for believing in this mission and walking with us in shaping the sector's next chapter."

Backed by a long-term philanthropic commitment from HBSF, the Center will focus on distinct pools of leaders such as crossover leaders and emerging women leaders, and key anchors like management and leadership adapted to the social sector, to enhance the leadership capacity of social sector organizations. "Across cohort-based programs, communities of practice, toolkits, and knowledge pieces - this centre will enable India's social sector to access and benefit from world-class learning opportunities that are rooted in context", said Archana Ramachandra, COO of ILSS and Head of the Centre. "We are grateful to Harish and Bina Shah Foundation for their support, and are excited for this partnership to create a robust ecosystem for social sector leaders on talent and leadership."

"Investing in people is the most enduring way to create impact. I have always believed that. And so, this partnership with ILSS is a natural extension of those values. It recognises the incredible potential of nonprofit leaders and the pressing need to support their growth with world-class learning, peer communities, and long-term strategic support," said Harish Shah, Chairperson, Harish & Bina Shah Foundation.

By 2030, the Centre aims to directly equip over 1000+ leaders. Through this powerful convergence of learning, leadership, and community, the Harish and Bina Shah Centre for Talent and Leadership is poised to become a catalytic force by shaping a sector that is not only compassionate but also deeply capable of delivering transformative change for India's future.

Bina Shah, Executive Director, Harish & Bina Shah Foundation, added, "Our vision for the platform is that it centres compassion, competence, and courage in leadership. We hope that this Centre becomes a beacon for changemakers across India who are building a more just, inclusive and resilient society."

India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) is a pioneering institution set up in 2018, dedicated to strengthening leadership and management capacity in India's social impact sector. Through transformative learning programs, research, and community-building across its Centres of Excellence, ILSS is building the leadership infrastructure needed to power effective, mission-driven organisations and accelerate sustainable, systemic change across the country.

The Harish & Bina Shah Foundation (HBSF) is a philanthropic organisation dedicated to advancing equity, opportunity, and dignity across India. Established in 2002, the Foundation has supported a wide range of initiatives across geographies and communities, addressing both long-standing needs and emerging priorities. Its work spans education, healthcare, and livelihoods, as well as legal aid, environmental sustainability, arts and culture, and social empowerment. HBSF believes in building strong, enduring partnerships with nonprofits, institutions, and funding agencies. Its approach is patient and professional, combining long-term support with a focus on organisational development, leadership, and sustainable impact. By working alongside committed changemakers, HBSF continues to foster innovation, strengthen communities, and contribute to India's social and developmental progress.

