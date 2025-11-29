Imperial College London Highlights Student Innovation at STEMathon India Finale

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 29: Imperial College London, ranked second globally in the QS World University Rankings, proudly hosted the grand finale of the second edition of its Schools STEMathon India in collaboration with EduQuest by Silver Fern. After an impressive first round featuring over 100 teams from leading schools across India, 20 outstanding teams advanced to the finale held at The School of Raya, Bangalore, on November 22-23.

As a world-class STEM-focused institution renowned for innovation, Imperial created this unique platform to challenge students to develop original STEM solutions addressing the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Working in teams of three, students presented visionary ideas backed by rigorous research and creativity. Each team benefited from personalised mentoring by Imperial College London faculty, ensuring an enriching and transformative experience.

The STEMathon reflects Imperial's commitment to empowering young innovators to become global change-makers. Simon Foster, Faculty Outreach Manager, from Imperial, shared: "STEMathon was designed to empower globally minded learners to innovate for a sustainable future. Connecting with so many forward-thinking schools in India has been truly inspiring--their commitment to excellence and collaboration reflects the very principles we champion at Imperial."

Elena Dieckmann, Academic Co-Director, Imperial Global India, said:

Events like STEMathon are vital for nurturing the next generation of innovators. By challenging students to align their ideas with global sustainability goals, we're not only advancing STEM education but also inspiring practical solutions for real-world challenges. It's exciting to see such creativity and commitment from young minds.

The finale concluded with remarkable rewards. Jayshree Periwal School, Jaipur, emerged as the winner, earning the prize of a trip to Imperial College London to participate in the Faculty of Natural Sciences Science and Innovation Competition in 2026.

Members of the top four teams also received Letters of Recommendation from Imperial faculty, alongside additional prizes such as Amazon vouchers.

This successful edition of STEMathon not only celebrated innovation but also strengthened global collaboration, inspiring students to unlock new possibilities for a sustainable future.

