India Honours Its Finest Educators: II-TED's Global Teachers' Olympiad 2025 Announces Top Rank Holders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: The Global Teachers' Olympiad (GTO) 2025, a national-level assessment initiative for educators, has successfully concluded, identifying and recognising some of the top-performing teachers from across India and international locations. The Olympiad witnessed participation from over 8,000 educators representing more than 1,000 schools across 20+ states, highlighting its growing global footprint and relevance within the teaching community.

Conducted by the International Institute for Teacher Education & Development (II-TED), the Olympiad aimed to benchmark teaching competencies and highlight excellence within the teaching profession.

The online, AI-proctored assessment evaluated participants on key dimensions, including pedagogy, communication skills, digital literacy, general aptitude, and Indian Knowledge Systems, in alignment with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Teachers from foundational to secondary levels participated in the examination.

Recognising Teaching Excellence

According to II-TED, the Olympiad was designed to address the need for a structured platform to recognise and benchmark teacher competencies. Top-ranked educators received cash awards, certificates of excellence, and scholarship opportunities, while all participants were provided with personalised skill assessment reports.

With participation from educators across reputed schools, independent institutions, and international teaching communities, the Global Teachers' Olympiad 2025 marked a step towards building a standardised teacher competency framework and is expected to become an annual initiative.

About II-TED

The International Institute for Teacher Education & Development (II-TED) is an education-focused organisation committed to strengthening the quality of teaching through structured assessment and continuous professional development initiatives. II-TED works closely with educators, schools, and academic institutions to identify teaching competencies, benchmark professional standards, and support teachers in their growth journeys.

Visit: www.iited.com

