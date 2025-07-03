India Hosts UN World MSME Day 2025, Uniting 300+ Global Leaders for Innovation & Sustainability

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 3: In a dazzling convergence of diplomacy, entrepreneurship, and innovation, the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME)--in partnership with the Ministry of MSME, Government of India--orchestrated a high-impact celebration of United Nations designated World MSME Day 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, that echoed across continents. With consultative status at ECOSOC and various UN agencies, the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) is a global advocate, incubator, and partner for MSME growth, headquartered in India and represented across 100+ countries.

Under the theme "Empowering MSMEs for a Sustainable and Digital Future: Innovation, Resilience, and Global Competitiveness," the event welcomed over 300 distinguished participants, including 12 Ambassadors, 24 senior diplomats, start-up trailblazers, green economy leaders, and award-winning MSMEs from across India and the globe.

Setting the Global Stage: Dr. Sanjiv Layek's Vision

WASME's Executive Secretary, International MSME visionary and Member of UNESCO Liaison Committee, Paris, France, Dr. Sanjiv Layek, delivered an inspiring address that reframed MSMEs as the "soul of socio-economic development". He called for a world where small enterprises are not only supported but empowered as solution providers--driving innovation, employment, and sustainability.

"We are not just marking a date--we are building a movement. MSMEs are climate innovators, peacebuilders, and digital disruptors in the making," declared Dr. Layek.

Diplomacy Meets Enterprise

The presence of global dignitaries, including H.E. Amb. Jacqueline Mukangira (Rwanda), H.E. Mohammed Eltom (Sudan), H.E. Cedrick Crowley (South Africa), and key advisors from the UK, Austria, and Lesotho underscored a shared commitment to inclusive growth through MSME cooperation.

Cultural Meets Political: Manoj Tiwari Headlines as Chief Guest

Celebrated singer and Member of Parliament Shri Manoj Tiwari added electric energy to the event, calling MSMEs "India's silent champions." He honored over 30 grassroots innovators and business leaders, igniting standing ovations with his heartfelt appeal: "MSME se Atmanirbhar Bharat!"

Panels that Sparked Change

The day featured two power-packed panel discussions and a fireside chat with voices from TCIL, OSEL Devices, SBI, Capanity, Net Green Foundation, and Lesotho's Trade Mission, covering:

* Digital transformation for rural MSMEs

* Financing green innovation

* Women- and youth-led enterprise ecosystems

* Global trade access for micro-enterprises

WASME Excellence Awards:

From Osel Devices Ltd to Dastkari Shilp, the awards celebrated MSMEs making waves in manufacturing, sustainability, digital innovation, and exports.

WASME's Global Leap Forward

This year, WASME also launched its OTA Tourism Expo Curtain Raiser, promoting MSMEs in digital travel, MICE, and cross-border collaborations, in partnership with TravelWorld Online, SEPC, and ICPB.

Policy Blueprint & International Takeaways

The event concluded with key recommendations for G20 and global agencies to:

* Expand India-Africa MSME Innovation Corridors

* Launch a Global MSME Green Fund

* Digitize MSME sustainability reporting with SDG tracking

* Scale support for women-led e-commerce zones

Heylin Spark, the global brand strategy and communication firm, was the official PR and marketing partner for this event.

Outstanding Leaders of The Year 2025

Celebrating visionary individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in their fields. These trailblazers are shaping the future through courage, clarity, and commitment.

* Kulbir Singh, Chairman of Roger Group of Industries for Excellence in the Leather Footwear Industry

* Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy, Founder of One in the Universe and Author for Excellence in Leadership & Transformational Story Coaching

* Rahul Mathur, Managing Director at Emicron Techsolutions Pvt Ltd for Excellence in Information Technologies

* Rohit Khatri, Head - Product Management & Tech at Upscalio for Excellence in Technology & E-commerce

* Ira Agarwal, Founder and CEO at AIM Elevate for Excellence in Technology and Social Impact

* Niki Hingad, Founder at Thetapegaasi for Excellence in Health and Wellness

* Aparna Joshi, Founder at Daastanemaazi.tasveerkhana for Excellence in International Affairs

* Ridhima Dua, Founder at Iflame Consulting & The Leadership Labs for Excellence in Training & Development

* Paras Grover, CEO of Unified Mentor for Excellence in Ed Tech

* Mayur Patel, CEO of Surya Steel for Excellence in Infrastructure Development

* Aditya Awasthi, Startup Consultant for Excellence in Business and Non-profit Consulting

* Sachin Chandrakant Salunkhe, Chairman of Blackhat Syndicus Singapore for Excellence in Private Equity & Venture Capital

* Animesh Singh, GRC Expert for Excellence in Banking

* Pt. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Shrivastava, Founder and CEO of International Institute of Nadi Astrology & Vedic Sciences for Global Excellence in Nadi Astrology Sciences

* Rajesh Reddy Shivashankar, Entrepreneur for Excellence in Poultry Farming

* Rajarshi Goswami, Foreign Policy Expert for Excellence in International Affairs

* Dishant Bhutani, Founder & Director of Gharana Stays for Excellence in Experiential Farmstays & Vacation Homes in India

