India Property Awards 2024 Celebrates Excellence in Real Estate in Bangalore

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 27: The 9th Edition of the India Property Awards and Summit 2024, presented by International Brand Equity - internationalbrandequity.com, Ibemedia.in and Realtyinfratimes.com as Media Partners, held in Bangalore, recognized and celebrated the exceptional achievements of the Indian real estate sector. This year's event brought together the most influential names in the industry to honor excellence, innovation, and sustainability in real estate development.

The 9th India Property Awards and Summit 2024 Hosted on May 24, 2024, the event was a grand affair, with a gathering of over 120 real estate industry leaders, developers, architects, and stakeholders from across the country. The awards ceremony showcased the best developers, real estate projects, interior designers, architects, and prop tech companies and highlighted the significant contributions of various professionals in shaping the real estate landscape of India.

The winners of the India Property Awards 2024 were announced in multiple categories, acknowledging the best practices and outstanding performances in the real estate sector. The esteemed winners for this year are as follows:

* Developer of the year 2024 (West India) - Ashwin Sheth Group

* Luxury Residential Development 2024 (West India) - Sheth Avalon, Ashwin Sheth Group

* Luxury Apartment Project of the Year 2024 (North India) - Smartworld The Edition

* Emerging Developer of the Year 2024 - Smartworld Developers

* Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 (South India) - Angad Bedi, BCD Group

* Luxury Villas Developer of the Year 2024 (South India) - Sowparnika Projects

* Luxury Villa Project of the Year 2024 (South India) - Life On the Green, Sowparnika Projects

* Developer of the Year 2024 (South India) - Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd.

* Luxury Apartment project of the year 2024 ( South India) - Folium by Sumadhura

* Developer of the year 2024 (South India) - Commercial Development - Sumadhura Capitol Towers

* Developer of the year 2024 (South India) - Industrial Logistic Park - Sumadhura Logistics Park

* Developer of the Year 2024 Plotted Development (South India) - ESS & ESS Infrastructure Pvt.Ltd. (SAHA Developers and Promoters )

* International Construction Consultant Company of the Year 2024 (South India - Mahendra Constructions

* Luxury Residential Construction Company of the Year 2024 (South India) - Diamond Ridge Construction

* Luxury Villa Project of the Year 2024 (South India) - Ferie Villas at Century Wintersun by Century Real Estate

* Excellent House Construction Company of the Year 2024 (South India) - Theja Infracon Private Limited

* Real Estate Agent of the Year 2024 (South India) - Apple Realty

* Construction Company of the Year 2024 (India) - MyScaai Bharat Construction

* Sustainable project of the year 2024, India - DLF Cyber City Hyderabad

* Commercial Project of the year 2024, India - DLF Cyber City Chennai

* Senior Living Project of the Year 2024 (West India) - Cradle of Life, Gadsing Infra & Hospitality LLP

* Interior Designer of the Year 2024 (Luxury Homes) - Anusha Shetty Designs Luxury Atelier

* Best Co Working Company of the Year 2024 (India) - 91Springboard

* Low Cost Housing Project of the year 2024 (South India) - Global edifice Cresent

* Affordable Housing Project of the year 2024 (South India) - Global Edifice Celesta

* Developer of the Year 2024 - Township Development (India) - Sushant Golf City Lucknow by Ansal API

* Young Leader in Real Estate 2024 (West India) - Kumar Gaurav, Kalpataru Limited

* Developer of the Year 2024 - PURAVANKARA LTD

* Developer of the Year 2024 (South India) - Residential High-rise Development - MAIA Estates

* Real Estate Leader of the Year 2024 - Ashwinder R. Singh

* Real Estate Broker of the Year 2024 (India) - SMC Real Estate Advisory

* Emerging Developer of the Year 2024 - Luxury Villas Development (North India) - ESCON INFRA REALTOR PRIVATE LIMITED

* Real Estate Digital Marketing Firm of the Year 2024 - Digi Comm

* Emerging Real Estate Consultancy Firm (Luxury) - Bayside Corporation

The event was marked by insightful panel discussions, keynote speeches from various industry veterans. The esteemed speakers for this year are as follows:

* Tanveer Ahmed, Congress as Chief Guest

* Kapil Mohan IAS, as Guest of Honor

* Pankaj Jain, Director, PWC - Risk Advisory Consulting, as Speaker

* Aswinder Raj Singh, CEO Residential at Bhartiya Urban, as Keynote Speaker

* Gautam Shetty, Director Sales, Sowparnika Projects, as Speaker

* Sameer Singh, COO, 91Springboard India, as Speaker

* Prashant Thakur, Regional Director and Head of Research, Anarock, as Speaker

* Antra Bhargava as Speaker

* Jatin Shah, Chief Strategy Officer at Colliers India, as Speaker

International Brand Equity Management stated, "We are thrilled to recognize and honor the exemplary work of our 9th India Property Awards 2024 winners who have set new benchmarks in the industry. Their commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability is commendable and inspires the entire real estate community."

For more information about the India Property Awards and a complete list of winners, please visit www.indiapropertyawards.com.

About India Property Awards:

The India Property Awards are an annual event dedicated to recognizing excellence in the real estate sector. The awards honor individuals and organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements in various aspects of real estate development, including residential, commercial, sustainable, and technological advancements.

About International Brand Equity

International Brand Equity (IBE) is the leading independent arbiter on branding, brand market research, and business excellence. As a respected market research company, influential publisher, and organiser of prestigious awards and summits, we empower businesses to build strong, resonant brands that stand out in the competitive

Media Contact:

Kumar S.

Head of Business & Marketing

International Brand Equity

www.internationalbrandequity.com

Mobile: +91-9606955135

Email: saurabh@internationalbrandequity.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)