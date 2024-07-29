India's Best Design Awards 2024 Honour India's Top Design Projects, Design Studios & Design Houses

SMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: The prestigious "India's Best Design Awards 2024" honour outstanding achievements of Indian Designers, Design Studios and Design Houses. Established in 2015, the awards recognise exceptional talent across a diverse range of categories and shine the spotlight on the faces behind some of the most iconic brands and designs. Presented in three distinct categories, the awards set a standard of excellence for the industry. With past winners that include the likes of Tata Motors Design, Hyundai Motor India, V-Guard Industries, Havells and Dabur, this year's edition showcases the winning design projects, design studios and design houses that address the evolving needs of a modern society through design.

India's Best In-house Design Studios 2024

Four in-house design studios have won the honour this year:

Ather Energy, Decode Age, V Guard Industries, and Wipro Enterprises.

India's Best Design Studios 2024:

The list of winning design studios includes some distinguished names in the design industry. In Brand Design, ABND, Lopez Design, Studuo & Therefore Design. In Spatial Design, Baaya Design, Culture Collective & Fosite. In Digital Design, the winners are Digital Jalebi, Idealoft Studio, Studuo & Yellow Slice; and the winners of Graphic Design category are rgd, Become & MIPL. Finally, Analogy is the best Industrial Design Studio and Studio Carbon won the Best Open Design Studio category.

India's Best Design Projects 2024:

This year's winning design projects are: Acoustic Tessel--Wipro Enterprises; AIS2.o (Adient Innovation+ SEA 2.o)--Adient India; Ather 450 Apex Website, Ather Halo, Ather Mobile App Redesign, Ather Rizta, Ather Rizta User Interface--Ather Energy; Aurum--QUBA Architectural Products; Boeing India--Enterspace Designlab; Bolt Auto, Sprint Auto XL--FABMAX Pipe Fabrication Machines; Brand Identity Design for Digi Yatra Foundation--DesignAnswers; Calendar of 2024 for AAA Realty--Hetarsh Creative Force; Chaayos--Yellow Slice; Chefling Packaging Design--EBBXFLO; Chennai Metro Phase 2, Delhi-Meerut Mass Rapid Transit System/Meerut Metro (MRTS)--Alstom Transport India; Craze - Brand Identity & Packaging Design--Dreamjar Studios; Daylove Sanitary Pads--SA Graphic; Design Studio for Bangalore Tools--Centrix Projects; Discovering India--Indigifts.

End Credit Titles - Guns & Gulaabs--Aarushi Jain; Evelyn - A Modern Penthouse--MJ Architects; Forefathers Hyderabad--Baaya Design; Unispace x Downstream--FutureScapes by HP Gurgaon; Gulabari Body Wash--Dabur India; Hyphen: Blending Nature & Science Through Skincare--Conran Design Group; Miluz ZeTa Switches--Schneider Electric; Novotel Goa Panjim--Novotel; Packaging Oteria: The 24x7 Skincare--M & C Saatchi February; Rajapushpa Greendale--Combination's; Rattler - Petrol Engine Driven - Light Weight Rail Drilling Machine (LWRDM), Rattler Electric - Light Weight Rail Drilling Machine (LWRDM), Super XL - Magnetic Drilling Machine, Trident XL Reversible - Magnetic Drilling & Tapping Machine--Broachcutter Drilling Machines.

Rebranding a Tech Recruitment Company: Flexiple--NH1 Design; Revolutionising Digital Banking - MobileBanking App Redesign--HDFC Bank; Saladific Packaging Redesign--Jugnoostudio; Smashwise--RMgX Technologies; Sproos Nut Sauces--Firebrand; SUNO Playing Cards--Wife; Synapse--Lopez Design; Tata Safari - Accomplished--Tata Motors; The CRIIIO4Good Film Series--Vivi5 Studios; The Heritage Courtyard--Beyond Designs; The New Hyundai CRETA--Hyundai Motors India Engineering; The Whistling Whales--Elementa Designs; Ticket Booking Microsite for JIO World--EvolutionCo; V-Guard Envibe Router UPS, V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier--V-Guard Industries; Vahdam Spices - Positioning Indian Spices for a Global Market--Mother Tongue Design; Viah--Therefore Design; Vision Slim TOCR--Wipro Enterprises; Vitthal Rukmani Hand-drawn Wall Mural for Baramati Agro Head Office--Shraddha Trivedi Gajbar; WeWork Embassy One--WeWork India; Wings Design (Website Strategy, Design & Developments)--Wings Design; Ziaho--Stradegy

India's Best Design Students 2024:

The India's Best Design Students 2024 award is a stepping stone for personal and professional growth for India's design students. It offers young designers the chance to gain exposure, learn from industry experts, and build a network that can support their future in the world of design. This year we received entries from numerous well-known design schools around the country like National Institute of Design; National Institute of Fashion Technology; Institute of Design, Nirma University; Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology; MIT Art, Design & Technology University; Symbiosis Institute of Design; Pearl Academy; GLS Institute of Design; Emily Carr University of Art + Design; Mcgans Ooty School Of Architecture; United World Institute Of Design (UID); Strate School of Design; Savannah College of Art & Design, Savannah.

Find the complete list of India's Best Design Students 2024 on our website: https://ibda.design-india.com/winners-list-2024/

"We've been hosting India's Best Design Awards for the last 10 years. For these awards, we have a respected jury of well-known academicians from India and other countries that judge the entries on their merit. The winning designs set the benchmark for the industry, inspiring the next generations of designers to step up their design game;" said Sudhir Sharma, Founder - IndiDesign & DesignIndia.

Envisioning the Future of Design at the DesignIndia Show 2024:

The Awards Ceremony is held during The DesignIndia Show (TDS). TDS brings together influential leaders from the design, business, and education fields for a day of thought-provoking discussions on the future of design. Started in 2016, The DesignIndia Show is a reputed platform for innovation, inspiration, and networking for designers in India. The theme for this year, "Humain," explores the integration of AI into design, envisioning a future where AI empowers humanity.

About India's Best Design Awards:

India's Best Design Awards are organised by IndiDesign and DesignIndia to encourage and empower India's design community. DesignIndia is India's largest online community for designers which offered a curated platform for Indian designers with the DesignIndia Magazine. Published by IndiDesign, the DesignIndia magazine is a one-of-its-kind design publication that highlighted excellence across various design disciplines in 144 issues over 12 years.

India's Best Design Awards 2024 and The DesignIndia Show 2024 are set to take place on 31st August 2024. Check websites for details:

https://design-india.com/tds/

https://ibda.design-india.com

