India's First Documentary on Midlife and Menopause Set to Be Launched

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 27: India's all set to get its very own documentary on menopause, a conversation that's picking up globally but has little or no research rooted in the Indian female experience. The documentary will feature India's most prominent voices, diving deep into the challenges women face as they turn forty and beyond.

Trailblazing journalist and founder of SheThePeople & Gytree, Shaili Chopra, has announced India's first-ever documentary dedicated to midlife and menopause--a groundbreaking initiative to spark conversation and break societal taboos surrounding women's health.

For generations, Indian society has discouraged women from openly discussing their health, reducing them to outdated stereotypes that fail to acknowledge their multifaceted lives. Topics like hormonal changes, fatigue, mental health, and menopause have been shrouded in silence, perpetuating misinformation and isolation. Currently in India, women are having to consume only global content which is out of context, and in many ways a difference experience because many factors drive female hormones including geography, habits, culture and lifestyle.

"This documentary aims to change that narrative, empowering women to reclaim their stories, advocate for their well-being, and inspire others to embrace this natural phase of midlife and menopause with confidence, fun and dignity," says Chopra. By addressing the stigma head-on, it paves the way for a more inclusive, informed, and supportive dialogue around women's health journeys.

The biggest challenge women in midlife and menopause face in India today is a lack of awareness, acknowledgment, and solutions for their unique health needs. Despite affecting millions, menopause remains a taboo topic, shrouded in silence and stigma. Most women are unaware of the symptoms beyond hot flashes, such as hormonal imbalances, fatigue, mood swings, and bone health issues. These changes are often dismissed as part of aging, leaving women to navigate this transition without proper support or resources.

The issue is unacknowledged in workplaces, homes, and even healthcare, where menopause is rarely addressed holistically. According to a recent survey done by Gytree, 85% women said that menopause conversation in the workplace is either insufficient or completely non-existent, and more than half of them said their productivity is actually impacted and they have had to make many adjustments in order to keep up their work.

In India, women experience menopause at an average age of around 46 years, notably earlier than the global average of 51 years. This earlier onset is influenced by various factors, including socioeconomic conditions, nutrition, and lifestyle. Despite the significant impact of menopause on women's health, it remains a largely unaddressed and stigmatized topic in Indian society.

Chopra's documentary is actively conducting research and recording interviews with women across India to explore their experiences and challenges during menopause. By amplifying these voices, the documentary aims to break societal taboos and foster a more informed and supportive environment for women's health.

Shaili Chopra is an award-winning journalistsupport your health here : who built her career at NDTV, CNBC, and ET Now. After two decades in prime-time television, she founded two trailblazing platforms, SheThePeople and Gytree, dedicated to amplifying real women and their stories with an audience of over 250 million.

"India needs its own menopause narrative to accurately reflect the unique experiences of millions of women, shaped by cultural, societal, and lifestyle factors that differ from the Western narrative," says Chopra. "Relying on foreign perspectives undermines the rich diversity of menopausal experiences in India, where the lack of awareness and support amplifies the need for localized conversations and solutions."

This documentary aims to tell the story of women in their own voices, shedding light on their shared challenges and breaking down common misconceptions surrounding menopause. By amplifying personal experiences, it seeks to create a more authentic, relatable narrative that resonates with women across India, fostering greater understanding and support.

Chopra's documentary is on the heels of the global film M Factor that has driven menopause conversations around the United States mainly.

Stay tuned for this transformative project that promises to redefine how India views and values women's health and lives at every stage.

Learn more about how it can support your health here : https://shop.gytree.com/products/the-total-strength-support-plant-protein-for-menopause ]

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)