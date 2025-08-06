India's Leading Cancer Expert Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas Joins Manipal Hospitals as Chairman to Strengthen Robotic Cancer Care in Delhi NCR

BusinessWire India

Delhi NCR [India], August 6: Manipal Hospitals, a leading healthcare institution in Delhi NCR with hospitals across Delhi, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, welcomes one of India's most renowned and celebrated robotic onco-surgeons, Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas as Chairman - Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Onco Robotic Surgeries, North-West Cluster. With this addition, the hospital reinforces its commitment to providing advanced and comprehensive cancer care, with a strong focus on robot-assisted cancer surgeries.

Dr. Dabas brings with him more than 22 years of experience in surgical oncology and has been a pioneer in the field of robotic head and neck cancer surgery in India. Over the years, he has performed over 30,000 cancer surgeries, including more than 4,000 robot-assisted procedures, making him one of the most experienced robotic onco-surgeon, in the country. His expertise includes robot-assisted surgeries for head and neck cancer, thoracic cancer, gynaecologic malignancies, urological cancer, gastrointestinal and colorectal cancer, and breast cancer.

Welcoming the doctor, Mr. Pramod Alagharu, Regional COO North-West Cluster, Manipal Hospitals, said, "We are proud to welcome Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas and his strong team of 150 medical experts. With his specialized expertise in managing complex cancer procedures, Dr. Dabas brings immense value to our commitment to delivering world-class healthcare, including robot-assisted cancer treatment. With him being a part of Manipal Hospitals, we will be able to deliver advanced clinical management in oncology for faster recovery and improved outcomes."

Speaking about his new role, Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas, Chairman - Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Onco Robotic Surgeries, North-West Cluster added, "I am excited to join the Manipal family, one of the largest healthcare networks in India, which has a long-standing reputation for excellence in healthcare. My goal is to build on a strong foundation here and bring the most advanced and precise cancer care to patients across Delhi, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. Through the use of robotics and newer technologies, we aim to make surgeries safer, less invasive, and more effective, improving both survival and quality of life for our patients."

With Dr. Dabas leading the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre, the hospital is poised to emerge as a centre of excellence in comprehensive cancer care, offering advanced clinical protocols, evidence-based treatment, and a multidisciplinary approach to managing cancer.

