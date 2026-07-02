India's Luxury Real Estate Evolution - Nagpur's Emerging Luxury Opportunity

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Liases Foras, an independent real estate research and analytics firm has unveiled the Alpha Grade Luxury Asset Framework, a research-driven benchmark created to define what separates investment-grade luxury developments from conventional premium housing and to identify the conditions that generate sustained long-term value in India's evolving luxury real estate market.

- Liases Foras Introduces the Alpha Grade Luxury Asset Framework; Names Nagpur India's #1 Emerging Luxury Investment Market

- New five-pillar standard identifies the developments delivering superior appreciation, rental yield, long-term value and ranks South Nagpur as India's highest-upside luxury corridor

Built through analysis of India's emerging luxury markets, the framework identifies five factors that must work together to create superior outcomes: brand credibility, strategic location, lifestyle product design, hospitality and services integration, and HNI community exclusivity. The research finds that developments meeting all five conditions consistently outperform broader luxury markets, delivering 12-18% CAGR appreciation and 15-30% higher resale premiums, while strengthening rental potential and long-term asset quality.

As part of the study, Liases Foras evaluated India's Top 5 Emerging Luxury Markets: Nagpur, Indore, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, assessing infrastructure readiness, capital appreciation potential, cost effectiveness, market maturity and future investment attractiveness. The report identifies Nagpur as India's most compelling emerging luxury investment destination, citing its rare combination of large-scale infrastructure creation, cost effectiveness, low luxury penetration and early-stage market formation. Compared with peer markets, Nagpur stands out for offering a stronger balance of upside potential and entry opportunity.

At the centre of this growth story is South Nagpur, identified as the city's highest-upside luxury corridor. Nagpur's plot market has recorded 15.2% CAGR over the last seven years, while South Nagpur has outperformed at 17.8% CAGR. Looking ahead, plot values in South Nagpur are projected to grow 4x between 2025 and 2033, significantly ahead of 2.6x growth projected for North Nagpur and 1.9x growth across East and West Nagpur.

The report also highlights the emerging IBFC influence belt spanning Butibori, Dongargaon and Kothewada, which has already delivered approximately 119% price appreciation over three years, compared with nearly 38% across the broader South Nagpur market, even before the business district became operational.

This momentum is being powered by one of India's most ambitious urban transformation cycles, including the ₹5.25 lakh crore Viksit Nagpur 2047 plan, the operational 701-km Samruddhi Expressway, MIHAN SEZ spread across 4,351 acres with a 1 lakh+ jobs target, Metro Phase 2 and the ₹6,500 crore IBFC project.

Despite these tailwinds, luxury housing still represents less than 5% of Nagpur's residential supply, however the luxury demand expected to expand 3-4 times by 2033, creating a significant long-term supply opportunity.

The report concludes that as India's luxury cycle expands beyond mature metros, infrastructure-led emerging cities will define the next phase of wealth creation. With a strong infrastructure backbone, constrained premium supply and significant headroom for growth, Nagpur is entering a new luxury cycle and presenting an early-entry opportunity for developers and investors to capture long-term appreciation.

About Liases Foras

Liases Foras is India's premier independent, non-broking real estate research company. With no brokerage or development interests, the firm has provided impartial, data-driven market intelligence to investors, financial institutions, and policymakers since 1998. The full white paper 'India's Luxury Real Estate Evolution - Nagpur's Emerging Luxury Opportunity' is available upon request.

Download the complete report: https://bit.ly/3QL0y0e

Media Contact:

Liases Foras Real Estate Rating & Research Pvt. Ltd.

M: +91 9833344500 | contact@liasesforas.com | www.liasesforas.com

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