India's Quantum Sovereignty Takes Center Stage as Forbes Features Synergy Quantum CEO Jay Oberai

PRNewswire

Geneva [Switzerland]/New Delhi [India], September 24: In a milestone recognition of India's growing influence in the quantum era, Forbes Technology Council has spotlighted Synergy Quantum's Founder & CEO, Mr. Jay Oberai, in an exclusive dialogue titled 'Forging India's Quantum Future'. The conversation, available now on Forbes Council's official YouTube channel here, underscores Mr. Oberai's vision for India's leadership in quantum technology, the global stakes of post-quantum security, and Synergy Quantum's pioneering role in safeguarding digital sovereignty.

Tracing his path from global finance in Geneva to founding Synergy Quantum, Mr. Oberai emphasized a career-long belief: privacy is the foundation of human dignity and sovereignty in the digital age.

"Privacy is the space in which human dignity breathes. To defend it is not secrecy--it is the creation of one's own sanctuary," said Mr. Oberai.

Key Highlights from the Dialogue:

* From Finance to Quantum Leadership: Building the Geneva WealthTech Forum, Mr. Oberai recognized that technology--not secrecy--would shape the future of global wealth and data protection.

* The Quantum Imperative: Early investments in Cambridge Quantum (now Quantinuum) offered him a front-row seat to post-quantum cryptography, inspiring the launch of Synergy Quantum in 2018 with co-founder Vipin Rathi.

* National Sovereignty & Security: Quantum is no longer a laboratory pursuit--it is a matter of national competitiveness and security.

* India's Human Capital Advantage: With over two million STEM graduates annually, India is poised to lead global quantum innovation--provided the right infrastructure and policies are in place.

* Synergy Quantum's Mission: Protecting the data that powers civilization and securing the networks that connect it through next-generation quantum communications and post-quantum cryptography solutions.

On the occasion, Mr. Oberai, noted: "Quantum is not about power over others; it is about protecting one's own space--whether for individuals, institutions, or nations. For India, seizing this moment is about harnessing its human capital and shaping the future of quantum sovereignty."

About Synergy Quantum:

Founded in 2018, Synergy Quantum (SQ) is a global leader in quantum-secure communications and post-quantum encryption technologies. The company pioneers solutions in quantum key distribution, PQC migration, and advanced cryptographic platforms. With collaborations spanning Europe, the Middle East, and India, SQ is at the forefront of shaping the world's digital trust and quantum sovereignty landscape.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779736/Forbes_Jay_Oberai_Synergy_Quantum.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580731/5077084/Synergy_Quantum_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)