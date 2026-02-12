India's Trusted Labour Law Compliance Partner for 20 Years - Digiliance

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 12: Digiliance Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the technology-driven successor to the esteemed Spectra Solution, today announced the launch of its enhanced suite of labour law compliance software and services. This release marks a historic 20-year milestone for the firm, which has evolved from a boutique consultancy in 2006 into India's most trusted "One-Stop Solution" for automated statutory compliance and regulatory risk management.

Two Decades of Expertise: From Spectra to Digiliance

The emergence of Digiliance is the result of a twenty-year journey that began in 2006. Founded by Yogesh Pant, the organization spent two decades at the forefront of India's evolving labour landscape. By transitioning from the service-heavy model of Spectra Solution to the tech-integrated model of Digiliance, the company has successfully distilled twenty years of "boots-on-the-ground" experience into a high-performance digital infrastructure.

"In 2006, we managed compliance with physical registers and manual audits. Today, we manage it with real-time data and cloud-based precision," said Yogesh Pant, CEO of Digiliance Solutions Pvt. Ltd. "Digiliance represents the bridge between that deep legal legacy and the future of digital-first governance."

The Industry Standard: DLC and DNLC Software

At the heart of the company's offering is the Digiliance Labour Compliance (DLC) software, a comprehensive cloud-based platform designed to monitor, manage, and mitigate risks across 36 States and Union Territories.

As India enters the era of the New Labour Code, Digiliance has introduced the specialized DNLC (Digiliance New Labour Code) software. This module is specifically engineered to handle the complexities of the four new codes - Wages, Social Security, Industrial Relations, and OSH, offering automated wage restructuring (the 50% rule) and digital register mapping to ensure businesses are transition-ready.

Key Product Highlights:

- Automated Register Generator: A flagship module that allows HR teams to auto-generate state-specific statutory registers via simple Excel uploads.

- Real-Time Compliance Dashboard: Provides a "Compliance Score" and bird's-eye view of establishments, sites, and contractors.

- License & Notice Management: A specialized tracker for the entire lifecycle of licenses and a coming-soon module for managing government notices and hearings.

- Free Digital Library: Access to over 8,000 compliances, 400+ rules, and a vast archive of state-wise statutory forms and acts.

- Automate Digital Registers: Replace traditional ledgers with cloud-based, auto-generated muster rolls and wage registers.

Solving the Crisis of Contractor/Vendor Compliance

One of the most significant risks for modern enterprises is the non-compliance of third-party vendors. Digiliance's contractor/vendor compliance service provides principal employers with a dedicated portal where contractors can submit statutory documents (PF/ESI challans, returns, and registers) for real-time verification. This protects the principal employer from vicarious liability and ensures every worker in the supply chain is covered under the law.

A Hybrid Model of Services

Digiliance continues to provide a "Human-in-the-Loop" service model, ensuring that technology is backed by veteran legal expertise:

- Establishment & Factory Compliance: Full-spectrum management of Factories Act and Shops & Establishment Act requirements.

- PAN-India Registration & Licensing: Streamlined procurement and renewal of Trade Licenses, CLRA registrations, and more.

- Audits & Consulting: Expert-led "Checks" to prepare organizations for government inspections and identify hidden liabilities.

- Restructure Payroll: Seamlessly align salary components with the mandatory 50% "Wages" rule.

About Digiliance Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Digiliance Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is India's leading provider of labour law compliance software and services. Leveraging a legacy dating back to 2006, the company serves 50+ multinational clients across 8+ industry verticals. Through its proprietary DLC and DNLC platforms, Digiliance provides a unified ecosystem for statutory compliance, contractor/vendor compliance, and comprehensive HR regulatory management.

Media Contact: The Corporate Communications Team Digiliance Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Email:

sales@digiliance.in Website: https://digiliance.in

